The internet is an amazing resource for information when it comes to gardening. With gardening gaining popularity as a hobby, more voices are giving their advice online. It can be hard to figure out whether it's advice based on science or a myth. That is why I'm biased to follow extension advice from land grant universities, like Cornell. Often "gardening myths" are originally based in truth, but become exaggerated to where they become potentially bad advice.

I want to write about two myths that I have heard and seen making their way through the internet. The first is that when planning a new tree or shrub, you should fill the hole you dug with half compost and half original soil. I was given this advice at a nursery — not one here, but back when I lived in Ohio. I ended up following the worker's advice and purchased a bag of compost from the nursery. It made sense to me: The shrub I purchased would be stressed from being planted and the compost would be a direct nutrient source. The compost would also retain moisture, helping the plant thrive in my front yard. On the drive home, though, I put my soil science hat on and thought that maybe that wasn't the best advice.

When I got home, I did a little research and learned I was right to be skeptical. A typical soil contains around 5% organic matter, so when backfilling the hole with 50% compost (organic matter), a completely unnatural environment is formed. The plant will likely succeed at first because of the benefits of compost, but the plant is growing in a significantly less dense environment than the native soil. The roots may grow similar to how they would in a container. The amended soil is easy for the roots to grow through, but when they encounter the native soil they may circle the edge of the hole. The native soil contains significantly fewer nutrients and is much more dense, so the roots may grow back to the favorable amended soil conditions. This can cause the plant to establish poorly and hinder future growth.

A hole that is backfilled with 50% compost will drain faster than the native surrounding soil. When wet weather occurs, the compost-amended soils will take on more water faster than the native soil will. The hole will quickly fill up with water, but the water may not move out because the natural soils do not drain that fast. Depending on how much rain there is, the amended soil can have a bathtub effect. This causes the hole to fill up with water, leaving the roots submerged underwater. Prolonged periods of flooding can eventually kill the plant.

The second myth I've read and seen on social media is the idea that using mulch made of wood chips will tie up the nitrogen, rendering it unavailable for plants to use. There may be some truth to the origin of this myth, as wood chips are high in carbon, so microorganisms utilize nitrogen from the surrounding soil to decompose the mulch. However, many studies have shown that the opposite may be true for using mulch. It is possible that a nitrogen-deficient zone may exist at the mulch-soil interface. I, however, have never had nutrient issues when using mulch. If growers have this concern, they can avoid using wood chips where plants have very shallow root systems or where seeds are planted near the soil surface.

Using mulch is a great practice that I would recommend for vegetable and flower gardening. Mulch helps retain soil moisture and helps prevent erosion from occurring. Mulch also helps reduce weed pressure by preventing sunlight from hitting weed seeds. Most weed seeds need direct sunlight to germinate. If there is a nitrogen-deficient zone at the soil-mulch interface, that too will help in suppressing weeds, as many weeds have shallow root systems.

Gardening is a great hobby but can be challenging at times. The internet is a great place to find advice, but make sure to use a reputable source. Maybe you're skeptical about this article — that's great, I would always encourage you to do further research. Information from land grant universities is a great place to start or to confirm any gardening advice. I encourage calling your local extension office with any gardening questions.