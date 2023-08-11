My family took a great vacation to New York City last week. This was our favorite trip to the Big Apple because our children are old enough to walk a lot without complaining, and mature enough to experience the culture and marvel at the architecture. We visited the Statue of Liberty, Madison Square Garden, the 9/11 Memorial, Governor’s Island, the American Museum of Natural History and, of course, our family that lives downtown.

Filling the car up with gas on the way home got me thinking about the amount of crude oil we were using in our family car compared to using mass transit, like the subway or ferry. Then I thought about the plastic pollution we saw in the East River from the ferry ride from Manhattan to Governor’s Island. I kept thinking about how we use petroleum, and how the plastic in the river was a real tragedy.

The word "petroleum" is often used together with the term "crude oil." Petroleum products are fuels made from crude oil. Petroleum products can also be made from natural gas, coal or biomass. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, “Petroleum products include transportation fuels, fuel oils for heating and electricity generation, asphalt and road oil, and feedstocks for making the chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials that are in nearly everything we use.” They go on to explain, “Although crude oil is a source of raw material (feedstock) for making plastics, it is not the major source of feedstock for plastics production in the United States. Plastics are produced from natural gas, feedstocks derived from natural gas processing, and feedstocks derived from crude oil refining.”

Honestly, if I had to choose between the two in my life, I would prefer to have gasoline and diesel fuel compared to plastics. I feel bad every time I use plastics, and the only option is to throw them away if they're not recyclable. I accept that responsibility and recognize that my actions are contributing to more landfill materials, and I’m contributing to the demand for single-use plastics. I feel caught in a trap and I can’t get out. I remember when the deli would give us lunch meat wrapped in paper with a piece of tape holding it together. Today, lunch meat is in a plastic bag. Plastic is everywhere.

Research has shown that plastic fragments can be found everywhere. Studies conducted by Janice Brahney, Utah State University assistant professor of natural resources, and Natalie Mahowald, Cornell’s Irving Porter Church professor in engineering, found tiny fragments of plastics in all locations they sampled, including on roadways, in oceans and in the air. They discovered that plastic fragments are being moved all around the world through the oceans and roadways and, when tiny enough, can become microplastic aerosols, which ride the jet stream across continents.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastics take 100 to 400 years to decompose in a landfill. And according to the United Nations, after plastics decompose the pieces never go away, they just get smaller and smaller.

The Endocrine Society is “a global community of physicians and scientists dedicated to accelerating scientific breakthroughs and improving patient health and well-being.” A December 2020 report by the Endocrine Society states, "Plastics contain and leach hazardous chemicals, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that threaten human health.” The report goes on, “EDCs are chemicals that disturb the body’s hormone systems and can cause cancer, diabetes, reproductive disorders, and neurological impairments of developing fetuses and children.”

Earthday.org has released its theme for 2024: “Planet vs. Plastics.” The organization is advocating for widespread awareness on the health risks associated with plastics and want to rapidly phase out from our culture all single-use plastics. Earthday.org is pitching a slogan, “60x40,” that stands for 60% reduction of plastic production by the year 2040. They are encouraging people to take the #PlasticDetox Challenge and to use social media to share how they are reducing their use of plastics, and to inspire others to join the movement on social media by using the hashtag “#PlasticDetox.”

Plastics have made our lives much easier in many ways. But the costs to the earth, including the living and nonliving systems, is far too dire and I feel obligated to encourage you to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics. I strongly encourage you to visit the American Museum of Natural History, where you can learn about the history of our earth dating back to when today’s fossil fuels were alive and well.