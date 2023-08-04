Soil is more than just the brown dirt that plants grow in. If we think of the Earth as an apple, the skin of the apple represents the thinness of the soil compared to the size of the Earth. Soil represents such a small part of the Earth and yet is the reason terrestrial life exists. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soil is a natural body that consists of solids (mineral and organic matter), liquids and gas. That seems simple enough but, like with anything, if you dive deep into the science of soil, you would find out how complex the dirt we stand on every day is.

As someone who went to graduate school to study soil science, I am biased about how interesting I think soil is. Using this article, I hope to give you a very basic introduction to soil science, with the hope of sparking some interest so you can dig (pun intended) deeper.

The mineral part of soil consists of sand, silt and clay that took thousands of years to form. It is estimated that it takes 500 to 1,000 years for an inch of topsoil to form. This happens through a combination of rock weathering, biological processes and time. Soil is categorized by its size. If sand was the size of a beach ball, clay would be a marble. Clay is more than 100 to 1,000 times smaller than sand particles. The extremely small size of clay and organic matter is an important reason why plants can survive on land.

Soils are electrically charged! Most soils and negatively charged; however, there are a few exceptions, mainly in tropical areas like Hawaii, where soils can be positively charged. Because of this negative charge, soil acts as a storehouse for nutrients. Many of the necessary plant nutrients are positively charged, meaning they stick to the negatively charged soil particles. Similar to how opposite poles of a magnet stick together. Some nutrients are negatively charged, meaning the soil repels them. Clay particles, because of their small size, have high amounts of surface area, meaning they can have over 1,000 times the charge of sand. Soils with high levels of sand tend to be less fertile because lower amounts of nutrients are held, and when rain comes the nutrients can be washed away. If you’re interested in learning more about soil charge and fertility, the scientific term is cation exchange capacity.

You wouldn’t think it, but soil has structure. When you pick up a handful of soil it can have large chunks, fall apart into crumbs, or turn into dust. The differing amounts of sand, silt, clay and organic matter influence the structure that soil can develop. A well-developed soil structure is needed for plants and soil life to thrive. Soils with good structure can retain water for plants while allowing excess water to infiltrate without flooding. There are spaces for air to flow and so plant roots can move through a soil profile without having to push through hard, compacted soil.

Soil structure is formed when different soil particles are combined through mainly biological processes. Particles are cemented together through the decomposition of organic materials. When microbes and fungi decompose organic material, nutrients and organic compounds that act like glue are released. Roots and the hyphae of fungi release sticky organic compounds called exudates that can cement soil particles together. The roots and hyphae can also physically pull particles and small aggregates of soil together to form macro aggregates. Soil structure can also be formed through complex physical-chemical processes called cation bridging.

Soils with high amounts of clay can form strong soil structures, but are very susceptible to compaction. Once the soil is compacted, it can take years and maybe decades to rebuild that structure. Sandy soil resists compaction and allows water to infiltrate easily. However, sandy soils retain low amounts of water. Differing amounts of sand, silt and clay greatly affect the way soil acts. For most gardens, equal parts of each particle size make for great soil. With that said, plants can grow successfully in just about any soil. It takes just a little soil knowledge to grow plants in any soil.

This is just scratching the surface when it comes to soil science. I didn't even touch on the incredible microbiome that exists in the soil. Having a basic idea of how soil functions can make caring for your garden or lawn much easier.