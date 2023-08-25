Summer break is coming to an end for my children. My children are 14 and 11 years old, and this summer they spent a lot of time grilling our food. I am particular about how my food is prepared on the grill. I like my veggies grilled hot so they are crisp to bite, so I use the high heat setting on the grill. As for our home-raised chicken, it must be hot and moist. Our meat, too, must be hot, and not cooked more than medium. This underscores the importance of using a meat thermometer when grilling. In fact, since we’ve been using a meat thermometer, I started removing my hamburgers from the grill at a temperature around 150 degrees Fahrenheit. (Note: The safe minimum internal temperature for hamburgers according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is 160 degrees, and you should never partially grill meat or poultry and finish cooking later.)

When I heard the heat index reached 152 degrees at Iran’s Persian Gulf International Airport on July 16, I thought to myself, “That’s hotter than my hamburgers coming off the grill.” According to the National Weather Service, an office housed in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, heat index is “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.” Heat index is also known as the apparent temperature. So people getting off a plane in Iran at the Persian Gulf International Airport on July 16 felt as though it was 152 outside.

Arizona, New Mexico, Maine and Florida saw their warmest July on record last month. Phoenix, Arizona, experienced 31 consecutive days of temperatures above 110 from June 30 to July 30.

Living in Northern Colorado made me appreciate humidity because the air was very dry on the Front Range of Colorado, and the average precipitation was 10 to 15 inches annually (in comparison, New York state averages just over 40 inches a year). According again to the National Weather Service, humidity (or absolute humidity) “is a measure of the actual amount of water vapor (moisture) in the air, regardless of the air's temperature.” In the Finger Lakes when it is hot outside and there is high humidity, it feels sticky and yucky, and generally people do not like the feeling. It is uncomfortable. When it was 95 in Colorado, it felt cooler than the actual temperature because the air was so dry that the sweat from your body would evaporate quickly. Our bodies regulate temperature by sweating, and if our sweat does not evaporate off our skin because the air already has too much moisture in it (humidity), it is hard for our bodies to cool off. When we have a high heat index in the Finger Lakes, most likely people want reprieve and seek a more comfortable place, such as an air-conditioned place, a swimming hole or under the canopy of a tree.

Many of us can escape the heat when we need to do so. But many people, including people in our communities, our region, our state, our country and around the world, cannot easily escape the heat. There are countless stories about how people need to adapt to the changing temperatures. Time Magazine had an article titled, “How to Build Up Your Heat Tolerance to Prepare for a Hotter World.” Bloomberg published an article titled, “No Escape From a Heat Wave Everyone Saw Coming.” There are “cooling centers” that you can find on the New York State Department of Health website. Dealing with heat is a very real situation for many people.

Adapting involves identifying risks and vulnerabilities and adjusting our behaviors. It’s easier said than done. Local leaders and municipalities can take steps to reduce their vulnerability to heat, both in response to an extreme heat event and as part of longer-term planning to lessen future risks.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “The most effective way to reduce the negative impacts of an extreme heat event is to develop a comprehensive heat response plan that combines individual strategies into an integrated approach. Components of such a plan might include forecasting and monitoring, education and awareness, and heat wave response.” A simple internet search of “EPA and adapting to heat” will provide you resources to get started.

I hope you enjoy the rest of summer. Remember to yield to the school buses transporting the youth to and from school, and consider using a grill thermometer when you are cooking food on the grill, not for measuring the heat index in the Finger Lakes region. Stay cool.

Ryan Staychock is an environmental/natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension serving Cayuga, Schuyler and Seneca counties. He can be reached at ryan.staychock@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251 ext. 110. For more information, visit senecacountycce.org.

