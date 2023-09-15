As central New Yorkers, we understand the beauty the change from summer to autumn brings. The leaves of deciduous trees change from green to wonderful shades of red, orange, yellow and even purple. But why exactly does it happen? The change in seasons brings longer nights and cooler weather. Intuitively, it makes sense that trees gradually get ready to go dormant as winter approaches. Then why do evergreens like pine and spruce trees retain their leaves as they experience the same change in weather?

Evergreens (pines, spruces, cedars, firs and so on) retain their leaves all year long. The needle or scale-like leaves of evergreens are covered in a heavy, waxy coat and their cells contain chemicals that resist freezing. These adaptations let them survive in places like the Arctic. The foliage of evergreens lasts for years, but does fall off with age.

Broad-leaved or deciduous trees produce thin, vulnerable leaves with little protection from freezing temperatures. The fluid inside the cells of deciduous tree leaves is a watery sap that freezes easily. To protect the tissues inside the tree from freezing, the leaves are sealed off and shed during the cooler months of fall.

To fully understand why the leaves change colors, we need to learn a little bit about the science of leaves. Leaves contain pigments, which are the organic compounds that produce color in plants and animals. The three important pigments in leaves that are responsible for the color changes in the fall are chlorophyll, carotenoid and anthocyanin. Chlorophyll is one we learned about in biology; it is responsible for the green color in plants. Carotenoids produce yellow, orange and brown colors, like those seen in carrots, corn and bananas. Anthocyanin produces red, purple and blue colors that can be seen in strawberries, blueberries and plums.

During the spring and summer months, these pigments are all present, but they are drowned out by chlorophyll. The leaves are where nearly all food production in trees takes place. Photosynthesis, or the food-making process, takes place in cells that contain chlorophyll. The chlorophyll absorbs the energy from the sun, using it to convert carbon dioxide and water into carbohydrates like sugar and starch. Because of the changes in day length and temperature in the fall, the leaves stop the food-making process. The chlorophyll breaks down, causing the green color to disappear. With the chlorophyll no longer there to mask the colors from other pigments, we see the beautiful colors of fall.

Fall weather greatly affects whether the display of fall colors will be brilliant or drab. The best displays are typically seen when there is a succession of war, sunny days with crisp, cool nights that do not drop below freezing. Rainy and overcast days also tend to increase the intensity of fall colors. Early frosts or warm falls can reduce the intensity. The spring and summer weather can heavily affect the intensity of the fall display. A late spring or droughty summer can delay the onset of fall colors. Because of the variability in temperature and moisture, it is hard to predict if it will be a year full of bright fall colors or a rather drab fall.

The dropping of leaves is a successful adaptation to protect deciduous trees from the freezing temperatures of the winter. The dropping of leaves is also critical for the health of forests. The leaves provide food for soil microorganisms. The soil microbes decompose the leaves, releasing nutrients into the soil that replenish the nutrients used during the growing season. Without the replenishment of nutrients, forests may not thrive like we see today. The fall brings a beautiful display of colors for us to enjoy and is an essential process that keeps forests healthy.