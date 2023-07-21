Hydrilla is an invasive aquatic plant that threatens Cayuga County lakes, rivers and streams. It grows rapidly to form choking green mats in water up to 30 feet deep, making boating, swimming or fishing in those areas practically impossible. If action is taken quickly when hydrilla is first found in a water body, before it creates an infestation, there are treatment options that are available that can eradicate this plant before it becomes a permanent menace.

Hydrilla was first discovered in the inlet to Cayuga Lake in August 2011 near the Ithaca Farmers Market, and since then there has been a slow but steady movement northward along the east shore of the lake. It has been found in areas on the southern shelf of Cayuga Lake, Fall Creek, the Cayuga Inlet, the Wells College dock, the village of Aurora waterfront and marinas in King Ferry (Don’s Marina) and Lansing (Finger Lakes Marina, now Lansing Harbor). In 2022, it was found on the west side of the lake between Sheldrake Point and Wyers Point.

A team of educational, research and public agencies work together to monitor for hydrilla in Cayuga Lake. Known infestations are managed according to the Cayuga Lake Hydrilla Management Plan 2021-26, which includes targeted treatments with two herbicides (fluridone and chelated copper) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management. Local activities are coordinated by the city of Ithaca and the Cayuga, Tompkins and Seneca county departments of health and soil and water conservation districts. In Cayuga County, the Cayuga County Health Department monitors the drinking water from the Wells College water distribution system during treatment. For more information on this monitoring, visit cayugacounty.us/1540/Eradication-Project-in-Aurora.

Where hydrilla patches have been found, and treatments have been implemented, they have been successful in locally reducing the density of hydrilla. While hydrilla density within the treated Aurora infestation is declining, in 2022 survey work found patches further to the north between Gully Road and Great Gully Creek, and south near Long Point State Park. Undoubtedly, there are more locations where it has established along the east and west shorelines beyond where it has been found to date. To confront this spread, monitoring efforts have shifted from local shoreline volunteers organized by the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network to dedicated FL-PRISM and DEC staff focused on surveying areas for new patches around marinas and high boat traffic areas.

The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network coordinates public outreach around the lake. They hosted the June 8 Cayuga Lake Hydrilla Task Force public information session, which can be found on their YouTube channel at youtube.com/@cayugalakewatershednetwork, and they have an information page at cayugalake.org/resources/hydrilla-information-action.

Since it seems highly likely that hydrilla will be found in the future at additional sites around Cayuga Lake, carried and dropped by boats and birds, we want to find it early so we can take measures to stop it from proliferating. We also want to prevent its movement to other area lakes and rivers.

It’s important for everyone to follow good invasive species prevention practices when moving watercraft or other recreation gear from one body of water to another. To minimize the potential spread of this aquatic weed, follow these important steps:

Avoid boating through mats of hydrilla. This will minimize fragmentation and the spreading of plants.

Clean any mud and/or plant fragments from your boat, propeller, boat trailer and all your gear, including waders and boots, before leaving a water body. Rinse equipment and boat hulls (with high pressure and hot water when possible).

Drain all of the water from your boat (including the bilge, live well and motor), trailer, tackle and gear before leaving the area.

Dry your boat, trailer and gear after each use.

Never release aquarium or water garden plants into the wild. Instead, seal them in a plastic bag and throw them in the trash.

If you boat in Cayuga Lake or any other lake, you can clean the weeds off your boat and dispose of them in the trash or in weed boxes available at many launches in Cayuga County before entering or after leaving the lake.

For questions regarding hydrilla and its management in Cayuga County, contact Michele Wunderlich at mwunderlich@cayugacounty.us or (315) 253-1107.