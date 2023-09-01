By all measures, I had a successful garden this year. This was my first growing season in my new house. I successfully terminated the grass over the winter and my soil test showed I had adequate nutrient levels. Even though I knew things should go well, you never know what can go wrong. With it being my first year there, I was unsure what my weed pressure would look like, how aggressive the rabbits would be, or what common diseases were in the area. Fortunately, the only pest I really had to worry about was my miniature dachshund, Paisley, who loves to eat all my snap peas.

I had bountiful harvests of snap peas (the ones Paisley wasn't tall enough to reach), radishes, green beans and various leafy greens. I'm excited to start harvesting my San Marzano tomatoes soon. I have grand plans to make a lot of sauce for homemade pizzas and pasta dishes. I was also looking forward to making pickles this year. I was able to harvest some cucumbers already, but that was before my plants started to die off.

A few weeks ago, a white powder-like substance started to develop on the leaves of my cucumber plants. I was familiar with the problem, but I really didn't know much about what causes it, the damage it causes or what to do about it. The problem I had this year was powdery mildew. Powdery mildew is a fungus, mainly caused by Podosphaera xanthii, which infects all cucurbits. Cucurbits are crops that belong to the cucurbitaceae family, which includes, melons, squash, cucumbers, watermelon, gourds and pumpkins.

I am ashamed to admit, as an educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension, that I didn't do much about it even though powdery mildew could significantly reduce my yields. This is a major reason why I'm writing this article, so I can learn more about it and be prepared for next year. Cucumbers are one of my favorite vegetables to eat, so I want to give myself the best chance for high yields next year.

Powdery mildew infections favor warm, humid conditions, around 68 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. I started seeing the fungus develop around the time we had a lot of rainfall this summer. I also tend to over-seed my gardens with the intention of thinning after the plants germinate. I did not do that this year, which definitely led to humid, low airflow conditions. Infections typically occur on older leaves and can spread easily through wind. Infected plants typically produce fewer and smaller fruits that are susceptible to sunscald and incomplete ripening. That is something I definitely saw with my later maturing cucumbers.

Fortunately, powdery mildew seldom requires fungicides to control. There are cultural practices that can be used to prevent problems in the future. The first and probably easiest control is to purchase partially or completely resistant seeds or seedlings. Provide your cucurbits with plenty of airflow. This can be done through proper plant spacing, staking or adjusting vines so there isn't overlap and weed control. Avoid planting in shaded areas. Apply nitrogen at recommended rates. If powdery mildew does occur, you can quickly remove small infections by pruning. After the growing season, be sure to remove infected plants from the garden area to avoid spreading spores for future growing seasons.

Hopefully, you and I will be properly prepared for powdery mildew next year. I wish I had written this article earlier in the spring, as I likely would have had significantly better cucumber yields this year. For more information on powdery mildew and other garden problems, be sure to check out resources from Cornell Cooperative Extension and other land grant universities.