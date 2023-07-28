Rain, rain, go away, come again another day.

My friend who farms a lot of land, and sells us hay for our horse, is having a hard time accessing his fields with his tractors. It takes time to cut the grass, then allow time for the grass to dry, then bail the grass. The rain is causing his fields to be too soft (muddy) and there is not enough time in between rain events to allow for haymaking. This is one example of the trials and tribulations of how excessive rain burdens land managers, such as foresters or farmers.

My heart goes out to all the people who suffered property damage due to the recent rain events. I saw on the news that Canandaigua had more than 5 inches of rain. Most surprising was hearing that 3 inches of rain fell in 45 minutes. Please keep good thoughts, prayers and positive vibes for the people who continue to deal with the aftermath of the excessive rain events.

I have been researching stormwater management principles, commonly referred as SMPs. New York state requires a planning process that new developments must follow when addressing stormwater management. Step one of the planning processes is “site planning” that includes, among other measures, determining if the site can preserve natural resources. Step two is calculating the water quality volume for the entire site. Step three involves determining if the SMPs and other runoff reduction measures satisfy water quality volume targets (how much runoff you want to keep on your site). Step four involves calculating how much additional runoff reduction is required. Step five is outlining the SMPs the developer will implement to achieve desired goals. Step six, the final step, is to apply water quantity practices that are required. Water quantity and water quality are two important considerations developers must consider when they are planning a new development. It is apparent that New York state requires very careful consideration of stormwater planning.

But maybe your home, my house and most houses are not "new" developments. Our homes were built in the past, and since then, many home-building practices have evolved to meet new standards. The onus is on us to implement SMPs at our existing homes to manage water quality and quantity. For example, many people are eager to learn about rain gardens, rain barrels or permeable paving for our driveways. These are three of many methods residential homeowners can implement to manage stormwater.

Federal lawmakers in 2019 passed the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act. The act defines green infrastructure as "the range of measures that use plant or soil systems, permeable pavement or other permeable surfaces or substrates, stormwater harvest and reuse, or landscaping to store, infiltrate or evapotranspirate stormwater and reduce flows to sewer systems or to surface waters." Green infrastructure are management techniques that mimic the water cycle — they encourage stormwater to be absorbed into the earth rather than running off our landscape and into the ditches or roads, which then leads to streams and eventually into our larger waterbodies (the lakes).

How can you learn about green infrastructure? Search on the internet “NYS Stormwater Design Manual.” Navigate to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Stormwater Design Manual. The publication has a lot of pictures, diagrams and explanation of different methods to manage stormwater. Rain gardens, rainwater harvesting systems (rain barrels), permeable pavement, tree pits and stormwater planters are several of many projects you can read about.

The manual is clear that individual runoff reduction techniques are highly effective when used to address stormwater runoff from smaller, more frequent storms and therefore runoff reduction strategies alone are not generally sufficient to achieve volume and peak rate control for larger storms. They are not the panacea, but they provide alternatives when used in combination with other stormwater management strategies — the more strategies we use, the more stormwater we can manage.

Cornell University is home to the New York State Water Resources Institute. The mission of the WRI is to “advance water resource management and address critical water resource problems in New York state and the nation.” The WRI helps to promote water literacy with the public.

Every step we take to manage stormwater can make a difference. If everyone commits to managing the stormwater at their homes, at their cottages, at their businesses and in their communities, we can make a difference. Please consider learning about stormwater issues by joining a local watershed organization, attending a public lecture about stormwater or volunteering in your community.