If you are looking for a way to reduce water runoff or flooding in your yard, rain barrels could be a great option. Rain barrels were often looked at as obsolete technology for rainwater management, but in recent years they have made a comeback. Historical records show that rain barrels have been used as far back as 2,000 years, in Thailand. Rain barrels also have a history in the United States. Wooden barrels used to be one of the best ways to ship goods across the country. After the goods were unpacked, they were often put under roofs to collect rainwater like we see today.

In modern times, the motivation to use rain barrels varies from area to area, and even house to house. Fortunately for us in New York, available water is plentiful here but, in more drought-stricken areas like in the western part of the United States, rain barrels can be a vital source of water.

Here in Cayuga County, rain barrels can provide a plethora of benefits. We’ve had a large amount of rain lately, but earlier in the summer we were under moderate drought conditions. During those dry periods, collected rainwater could have been used to irrigate gardens and lawns. On average, 30% of residential water is used on lawns and gardens. By using a rain barrel, you can save a few extra dollars off your water bill.

Rain barrels even have benefits during periods of wet weather. The collected water isn’t needed for vegetation, but can provide environmental benefits differently. When rainwater passes over land surfaces it collects pollutants like oil residue, salt, fertilizers and pesticides. This water can make its way into water sources that are used for drinking water like the Finger Lakes. Collected rainwater can also reduce property damage. I have firsthand experience with this. During heavier rain events my basement tends to flood and build up moisture. I put rain barrels around my house in the areas that tend to accumulate a lot of water, and significantly reduced the amount of moisture that builds up in my basement.

Rain barrels are typically 50- to 80-gallon barrels or drums that are connected to a gutter downspout. To make using the water easier, a spigot or faucet that a house can connect to is fitted to the bottom of the barrel. The barrel should have a lid to help prevent a buildup of debris and algae. A lid is also important for preventing mosquitos and other insects from breeding. Screens are fitted on the downspout to catch any large material that may come off the roof. It is also a good idea to have the barrel on a raised platform to increase water pressure in the barrel and prevent soil compaction if the barrel is placed on soil.

There are some safety concerns to keep in mind when using a rain barrel. A 55-gallon drum can weigh over 450 pounds when full of water, so it should be placed in an area where it will not fall over. The collected rainwater may also contain contaminants. Water that runs off the roof can collect pollutants from bird droppings, leaf litter and chemicals from the roofing material. So it’s best to use the water on inedible plants like lawns, flowers, trees and shrubs. Water can be used on vegetable plants where the vegetables are raised off the ground, like tomatoes or sweet corn, but use with caution.

Plenty of great resources are available through Cornell Cooperative Extension and other land grant universities. Our educators have held rain barrel workshops throughout the state. If you’re interested in using rain barrels at your house, give Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County a call.