The death of many ash trees caused by the invasive species emerald ash borer has underscored the importance of managing forests, especially our urban and community forests. Many people have seen neighborhood trees die because of the invasive pest, and then seen the trees cut down and removed, leaving a vacant tree planting site on their street. After the trees are gone, also gone is the shade the living trees provided from the hot summer sun, and the wind break the trees provided during a winter storm. Also gone is the canopy of the tree that intercepted rain drops, consumed carbon dioxide and created oxygen.

Urban and community forestry is the management of community forests to establish and maintain healthy trees for air and water quality benefits, energy savings and environmental health, and to enhance the quality of life for urban residents. According to the U.S. Forest Service, there are over 141 million acres of urban forests in our cities and towns throughout the country. Some examples of urban forests include trees along our streets, gardens, landscaped boulevards, river and canal corridors, urban parks, wetlands, nature preserves and trees planted at former industrial sites. I cringe to use the idiom “we don’t see the forest for the trees,” but I think it’s fair to say many people, including myself, often take for granted the value of our urban and community forests.

Our country is becoming more urbanized — people are moving away from the country and into urban centers. According to the U.S. Census more than 80% of our country’s population lives in urban areas. That is astounding to me. It emphasizes the importance of urban and community forests.

Urban and community forests provide numerous benefits to people and wildlife. Urban forests help to filter air and water outside our front doors, control storm water during rain events, conserve energy in our homes and living complexes, provide animal habitat for countless urban creatures, and shade the areas where we live so our children outside have reprieve from the heat. Urban forests add character to our communities and beauty to our sidewalks, enrich our culture, and provide structure to urban design. Urban trees help reduce noise traveling from one neighborhood to another. They provide cooler places to recreate or relax in the hot summer. Urban forests add economic value to our communities.

The New York State Urban Forestry Council is a volunteer group, organized formally in 1999, to advise and assist the New York State Department of Conservation in executing its urban and community forestry policies. Their vision is that every community in New York state will recognize the value of trees and maximize the use of trees to help improve the community’s quality of life. Their mission includes facilitating partnerships among public, private and volunteer organizations and individuals to foster comprehensive planning, management and education throughout New York. They are a resource for people wishing to bolster their urban and community forests.

Anyone who cares about trees in their neighborhoods can get involved with New York ReLeaf. New York ReLeaf brings together tree care professionals, municipal staff, utility arborists, state and local government officials, educators, tree board members and interested members of the public in support of urban forestry across the state. The program promotes the value of trees, proper tree care and sound urban forest management practices by connecting communities to technical expertise, information, resources, training and potential funding sources that will help them meet their local needs and maintain and improve their urban forests.

There are numerous grants available to help bolster urban and community forestry. For example, a few months ago the U.S. Forest Service made up to $1 billion available in urban and community forestry competitive grants. The deadline to apply has passed, but there are other opportunities, such as almost $3 million in urban and community forestry grants available from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund. My point is there are funding opportunities for communities to champion urban and community forest initiatives.

If you want to know what kind of trees to plant in your yard, use the Cornell University Woody Plants Database. Use the online tool to help choose the right tree, shrub or woody vine based on your home’s specific environmental conditions. If you lost an ash tree due to the emerald ash borer, you might want to plant a new tree in its place. The Woody Plants Database is a free resource to help you decide what tree species are suitable to plant in such vacant location.