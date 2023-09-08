The 1963 song “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” was written by Edward Pola and George Wyle, and made popular by the singing voice of Andy Williams. I sing this song waiting for the school bus to pick up my children for their first day back to school. Many people think September is the beginning of fall (or autumn), and I’ve seen this time referred to as “calendar autumn.” Summer is not over, however, contrary to the mindset of all the teachers and young people returning to school. Autumn this year starts in the northern hemisphere (our side of the equator) on Saturday, Sept. 23, because it is the autumnal equinox. The autumnal equinox signifies the start of autumn.

The Earth is tilted on its axis, and therefore the sun shines on the Earth in different amounts in the northern or southern hemispheres (most of the time). The equinox is the only time the sun shines on the Earth equally on the northern and southern hemisphere. The equinox happens at the same exact time all around the world. This year it happens at 2:50 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Sept. 23. At that time the sun is shining equally (hence, the word used is "equinox") on the northern and southern hemisphere. That’s when autumn really starts. It’s the event that signifies the change of seasons from summer to autumn, and winter to spring (the solstice signifies the change of seasons from autumn to winter, and spring to summer, but that’s a different Eco Talk for later).

Depending where the Earth is located during its orbit around the sun, the sun will shine differently on the earth. This has always fascinated me. I enjoy watching from my home how the sun rises and sets at different angles throughout the year. I planted a tree in my yard specifically to shade our morning coffee spot in the yard during the summer months. I cut down 12 eastern white pine trees because the trees were blocking all the sun getting to our house during the winter months. Maybe you place houseplants near certain windows during certain times of the year? Contractors will perfectly position a solar array to maximize sun exposure.

According to my college textbook “Forest Ecology," authored by J.P. Kimmins, animals and plants are sensitive to the length of daylight (and non-interrupted dark periods, commonly referred to as nighttime). The sensitivity of plants and animals to the variation in the relative lengths of day and night over the annual cycle of seasons is called photoperiodism. Photoperiodism can be found in all types of plants and animals. In other words, plants and animals respond to changes in the amount of daylight and/or nighttime. In many plants, photoperiodism regulates flowering and fruiting in the spring and summer; it plays an important role in the onset of dormancy in the autumn, and the breaking of dormancy and resumption of growth in the spring for some perennial plants like trees.

September days (sunshine) are getting shorter, and trees are beginning to look different.

Trees that display beautiful autumn colors (maples, oaks, birches, etc.) are called deciduous trees because their leaves fall off every year. Deciduous trees enter the dormancy phase of their lifecycle to conserve water and nutrients, and avoid damage caused by cold or freezing temperatures. Trees are still alive during dormancy, but they are not actively growing. During the transition from growing season to non-growing season, the amount of sunlight and quality of sunlight (different types of light wavelengths) trigger the tree’s hormones to react differently throughout the entire tree. The tree associates shorter days with certain light wavelengths, and therefore temporarily halts its growth (goes into dormancy) at certain times toward the end of the growing season (the exact timing is dependent on the tree’s life strategy to grow and reproduce). Since the tree is not photosynthesizing during this time, the chlorophyll (the cell component critical for the process of photosynthesis that is green in color) “goes away.” Then, left over in the leaf, for our eyes to admire, are the other pigments that exhibit different colors. Carotenoids and anthocyanin are two other pigments that are now visible to our eyes. We are all familiar with these pigments: Carotenoids are orange-colored pigments we see in carrots and sugar maple leaves. Anthocyanin pigments are the red-colored pigments we see in red oak leaves and red onions.

I’m excited for autumn tree foliage. It is the most wonderful time of the year, regardless of what all the school-aged kids say. Get outside and enjoy autumn, which starts on the 23rd of this month.