Based in Fleming, the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division is responsible for identifying and responding to water quality concerns within the watershed, which exits within Cayuga, Onondaga and Tompkins counties. The OLWIPD, originally called the Watershed Inspection Program, was established in August of 2007 through an agreement with the city of Auburn, the town of Owasco and Cayuga County. The Inspection and Protection Division's mission is to make regular and thorough inspections of Owasco Lake, its watercourses and its watershed to ascertain compliance with the Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations and to provide educational outreach to the watershed community to foster lake stewardship.

The OLWIPD strives to ensure that the quality of Owasco Lake’s water is held to a high standard by providing those living within the watershed with the knowledge and tools required to help protect water quality. In 2018, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council assumed the daily administration of the division. The Watershed Inspection Committee is a standing committee of the council that conducts monthly meetings to provide guidance to the Inspection and Protection Division and assist with case review. Inspection and Protection Division staff are watershed inspectors who spend most of their time in the field performing site inspections, monitoring lake and tributary conditions, and conducting visual assessments throughout the watershed. The division routinely monitors areas of concern that may lead to violations of the Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations, such as residential drainage issues, construction projects, septic issues, field erosion and nutrient applications.

The division is a unique body that serves the public through direct community engagement and education toward advancing watershed conservation for the protection of Owasco Lake, a drinking water supply for over 45,000 local residents; there is no other public benefit program that offers this sort of "boots on the ground" service. Watershed inspectors routinely gain wide-ranging voluntary compliance, and play an important liaison role with other conservation partners within the watershed, including county soil and water conservation districts, departments of health, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and municipal codes enforcement officers.

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is proud of not only the public service function of the Inspection and Protection Division, but also the local and professional development opportunities that the division provides through empowering employees wanting to make a difference in water resource conservation. City of Auburn local Abigail Hai was recently hired as a watershed inspector and will be working closely with lead watershed inspector Ally Berry to familiarize herself with the watershed and learn the many facets of her new role.

Abigail is excited about the opportunity her new role will provide: “This role provides a chance for me to further connect to members of the community to maintain the Owasco watershed’s beauty and health. As an Auburn native, the protection of our lake in addition to other components of the watershed, means more than just enforcing rules and regulations. It is the protection and regulation of a large piece that makes the Finger Lakes home to many. My educational background has focused on environmental studies with marine and aquatic specializations in addition to spending the last few years traveling to multiple countries to study biodiversity among and within ecosystems. I am happy to be back home to aid in the maintenance of our Owasco Lake watershed.”