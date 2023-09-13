The Jordan Fall Festival will welcome the autumn season for the 77th year this weekend in the Onondaga County village.
The festival will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 through Sept. 17, on its traditional grounds at 25 N. Beaver St. in Jordan.
From the food and music to the signature greased pole climbs on Sunday, here's the full schedule of this year's festival:
Friday, Sept. 15
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lunch fish fry
- 5 to 9 p.m.: Grounds open for rides (cost $20)
- 5 p.m.: Music by Custom Taylor Band
- 9 p.m.: Festival closes
Saturday, Sept. 16
- 10 a.m.: Grounds open
- 10 a.m. to noon: Twin magicians
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Grounds open for rides (cost $25 for full day, $20 for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 4 to 9 p.m.)
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wagon rides
- 11:30 a.m.: Youth soccer competition
- Noon: Chicken barbecue
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Pumpkin painting
- 1:15 p.m.: Performance by the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles
- 2:15 p.m.: Catch 'Em Young children's fishing demonstration and pole giveaway
- 5:30 p.m.: Music by Six String Rodeo Band
- 9 p.m.: Festival closes
Sunday, Sept. 17
- 8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast
- 9 a.m.: Car, Bike, Jeep 'n' Truck Show opens
- 9:15 a.m.: Woven and Spun Church Service
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Grounds open for rides (cost $20)
- 11 a.m.: Children's greased pole climb
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wagon rides
- Noon: Music by Jordan-Elbridge Community Band
- Noon: Chicken barbecue
- 1 p.m.: Adult greased pole climb
- 3 p.m. Car, Bike, Jeep 'n' Truck Show awards
- 3 to 5 p.m.: Music by Tim Burns
- 5 p.m. Festival closes for year
Along with everything on the schedule, the festival will also feature craft and merchant tents, a children's game tent, a pre-read book sale and more.
Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Parking and shuttles are available for free as well. Dogs, costumes, alcohol and smoking are not permitted on festival grounds.
The festival, supported by more than 400 volunteers annually, raises money for the Jordan-Elbridge community.
For more information, visit villageofjordan.org/festival-information.