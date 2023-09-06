Singer-songwriter Mary Fahl, formerly of mid-1990s New York City-based chamber pop group the October Project, will return to Auburn Public Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Fahl returns to Auburn Saturday for her fifth performance at the downtown theater, having previously been there in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022. Her latest release is "Can't Get it Out of My Head," a collection of reimaginings of her favorite songs by artists like Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones and more. In a news release, she called the songs on the album "essential" to her artistic development.

Fahl has an "earthy, viscerally powerful contralto," the theater said, and her music "feels timeless, esoteric and ecumenical." Her band will be led Saturday by Auburn guitarist Mark Doyle.

"Her elegant, cinematic songs have a hauntingly gothic romanticism that inspired renowned writer Anne Rice to portray Mary's voice emanating from a dead woman's room in her 2013 novel 'The Wolves of Midwinter,'" the theater said. "(She) bridges the generational gap between Fairport Convention's Sandy Denny and London Grammar's Hannah Reid."

Tickets to the concert are $35.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.