Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven will host its annual Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Taking place from 1 to 8 p.m., the event will feature local wines and other craft beverages, as well as specially prepared tapas and local vendors. Performing live will be Jojo Cortini and His Little Big Band at 1 p.m., Tommy Ciappa and His Trio at 1:30 p.m., Nancy Kelly with Joe Cortini's Jazz Mafia at 3 p.m., Strum & Piper at 4 p.m. and Sam Vecchio from 5 to 8 p.m.

Beverage vendors will include Silver Waters Winery, Casa Larga Winery, JD Wine Cellars, Ol' Factory Farms and Winery, Knapp Winery, Embark Craft Ciderworks and Combgrown Mead. Other vendors will include Silvery Moon Designs, Happy Hippie Coffee, Brick Schoolhouse Cheese and Bread, Victory Road Farm, 2CloverCollectibles and Pawsitively Piper by Haley Noel.

Admission to the festival is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Admission includes parking, a commemorative wine glass for tastings, 10 craft beverage tasting tickets and five Colloca Bucks.

The winery is located at 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven.

For more information, visit collocawines.com.