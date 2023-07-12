Spanish food and sounds will come together at Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven when it hosts the 14th annual BayFest: Paella on the Baya.

Taking place from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 16, the event will feature seafood, meat and vegetable-based versions of the classic dish, with Colloca wines and other refreshments available.

Performing at the event will be Grupo Pagan from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by Mark Nanni from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Lake Effect Vineyard Stage at the winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven.

Paella will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Presale tickets are $40 for vegetable and meat paella, and $65 for seafood. Ticket prices will rise $10 at the door.

For more information, visit collocawines.com or call (315) 947-2069.