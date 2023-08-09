The Finger Lakes Art Council will get in on the Founder's Day fun on Saturday, Aug. 12, with its Summer Festival of the Creative Arts.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Willard Memorial Chapel, the festival will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, food and more.

Vendors, on the south lawn of the 17 Nelson St. chapel, will have photography, jewelry, mixed media, painting, textiles and more. They will include Karen Garrett and Sara Douglass, Kristine Willauer, Alyssa Carlisle, Ann Frame and Donna Miner, Kat Alexander, Lauren Dowd, Amy Iselin, Ron Bachta, Marianne Langtry, Eleanor Rhinehart, Todd Tanner, Laura Ponticello and Kathy Petrocci and her mobile studio.

There will also be an antique car display at the festival, and the art council's hand-painted, life-size wooden figures of important people from local history like William H. Seward, Chief Logan, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Attendees will be welcome to help touch up the figures, and paint, supplies and supervision will be provided. Artists will also paint "plein air" (outside) at the festival.

Tours of the Tiffany-designed chapel highlighting its founders, Georgiana and Caroline Willard, will be available that afternoon, with a Tiffany-style ornament making workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Music will be performed by folk orchestra Flock of Free Range Children from 10 a.m. to noon, Bob Lyna and Nuclear Ukulele from 12:30 to 2 p.m. and classic rock band Dynamix from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Food selections will include Mooney's BBQ from the SCAT Van, which can be preordered by calling (315) 253-0996, as well as XL Cookie Co., cotton candy by art council board member Syndey Fischer, pizza fritte by the Cultural Italian American Organization and beverages like lemonade and coffee. There will be a silent auction at the festival as well.

A table with free craft materials and books will be available, and members of the art council will be in attendance to answer questions from anyone interested in joining as a volunteer or board member.

For more information on the festival or the art council, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.