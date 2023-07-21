A 4R New York Field Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at DuMond Farms, 5083 White Road, Fleming.

Participants will learn about the 4R approach to agriculture, which considers the economic, social and environmental dimensions of nutrient management in order to sustain agricultural systems.

The day will include speakers and stations on the 4R approach to agriculture, as well as a farm tour and a barbecue lunch.

Reservations are required.

For more information, or to RSVP, email nysagri@gmail.com or visit nysaba.com.