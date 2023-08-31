The Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department's Field Days, a Labor Day weekend tradition, will offer live music, rides, fireworks and more.

Taking place at Austin Park in the village, the event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with registration for the car show and check-in for the Pickleball Classic, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The schedule continues with:

• 10 a.m.: Kid's Fun Run registration

• 11 a.m.: Chicken barbecue

• 11:30 a.m.: Kid's Fun Run

• Noon: Children's fair

• 1 p.m.: Midway amusements by Playland (all-you-can-ride specials for $25 from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.)

• 8 p.m.: Live music by Jon Rogalia and The Swamp Boys

• 10:54 p.m.: Last call

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the event will resume with Pickleball Classic check-in at 8 a.m. and the Pickleball Classic itself at 8:30 a.m.

The schedule continues with:

• Noon: Chicken barbecue

• 1 p.m.: Midway amusements by Playland

• 2 p.m.: Grand parade celebrating 190 years of service and honoring student athletes

• 7 p.m.: Live music by The Mere Mortals

• 8:30 p.m.: Parade awards and raffles

• 9:54 p.m.: Last call

• 10 p.m.: Fireworks by Young Explosives

For more information, find the fire department on Facebook.