The Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department's Field Days, a Labor Day weekend tradition, will offer live music, rides, fireworks and more.
Taking place at Austin Park in the village, the event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with registration for the car show and check-in for the Pickleball Classic, which will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The schedule continues with:
• 10 a.m.: Kid's Fun Run registration
• 11 a.m.: Chicken barbecue
• 11:30 a.m.: Kid's Fun Run
• Noon: Children's fair
• 1 p.m.: Midway amusements by Playland (all-you-can-ride specials for $25 from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m.)
• 8 p.m.: Live music by Jon Rogalia and The Swamp Boys
People are also reading…
• 10:54 p.m.: Last call
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the event will resume with Pickleball Classic check-in at 8 a.m. and the Pickleball Classic itself at 8:30 a.m.
The schedule continues with:
• Noon: Chicken barbecue
• 1 p.m.: Midway amusements by Playland
• 2 p.m.: Grand parade celebrating 190 years of service and honoring student athletes
• 7 p.m.: Live music by The Mere Mortals
• 8:30 p.m.: Parade awards and raffles
• 9:54 p.m.: Last call
• 10 p.m.: Fireworks by Young Explosives
For more information, find the fire department on Facebook.