Fillmore Days, celebrated at Fillmore Glen State Park on Route 38 in Moravia, is featuring a few new twists this year.

For just $20, a team of four can rent a tub to race in the event's traditional bathtub races! No need to build and transport your own; choose one of our four instead!

New for youth ages 6 to 15, bicycle races will follow the tub races. Bring your own bike or borrow one of ours.

A cornhole tournament, sponsored by Scott’s Custom Cornhole, is another new addition to the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 12, with double elimination and set teams. There will be both social and competitive divisions. Bags fly at 11 a.m. Sign up on the Scoreholio app or at scoreholio.com/cornhole/tournaments (search for "Fillmore Days").

Fillmore Days festivities start on Thursday, Aug. 10, with the Forge the Gorge trail run at 6 p.m. Choose either a 3.5- or 7-mile loop through the scenic state park. Sign up at fingerlakesrunners.org/race/forge-the-gorge-2023. Online registration is required and is open until two hours prior to the start of the race.

Friday, Aug. 11, will feature two music events. First, Undefeated, a three-sibling group from upstate New York, will play an acoustic set from 5 to 6:15 p.m. They will be followed by Tailor Made from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tailor Made is a high-energy group playing classic rock and country. Food and beverage vendors and massage therapists will be on site.

On Saturday, be prepared for a day filled with clean, family fun. The gates open at 10 a.m. with a wide array of food, beverage and craft vendors, as well as massage therapists. Pedal car races, for youngsters 4 to 8 years old, are scheduled for 11 a.m. A parade starts at noon and will be followed by the first heat of the bathtub races at 1 p.m. Following the tub races, bicycle races for youth 6 to 15 will be held.

For the enjoyment of families, a large area of lawn games will be available for children of all ages to test their skills against friends and neighbors.

The Fillmore Days event is hosted by the Friends of Fillmore Glen to bring people from far and near to enjoy the beautiful setting of Fillmore Glen State Park in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.

A $1 entrance fee will be charged at the gate. Regular state park parking fees apply, with the price reduced to $5 for Saturday events. Empire Passes will be accepted.

To rent a tub or enter the parade, or just for more information, visit friendsoffillmoreglen.org or email fofgnsp@gmail.com.

