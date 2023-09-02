I would like to start this month’s column with a thank you to the many people who made our Summer Festival of the Creative Arts a success this year, in spite of the fact we had to move the event inside at the very last minute due to a forecast of severe weather:

• Kathy Walker, the director of Willard Memorial Chapel

• The vendors who shared their creations

• The staff of the SCAT Van for sponsoring Mooney’s chicken barbecue

• The Cultural Italian-American Organization (CIAO) for making the pizza fritte

• The members of The Flock of Free Range Children, Nuclear Ukulele and Dynamix for providing music

• Ethan Taylor and Courtney Comstock for their artistic support

• The members of the Finger Lakes Art Council board

• And of course the more than 350 people from the community who attended our event!

Thank you, everyone.

We at FLAC are excited to announce the launch of our updated website, fingerlakes-arts.org. Although it is still under construction, we have had some exciting features built into it. The Directory of Art and Culture lists many performance venues, art galleries and museums in Cayuga, Tompkins, Seneca, and Onondaga counties. Another page is dedicated to the Auburn Public Art Trail, with a map and details about many of the spots along the trail.

What we are really proud of is our Directory of Creatives, which lists artists, musicians, actors and more in the Finger Lakes area. After clicking on the tab, a link can be found for any creative individuals to list themselves and their artistic specialties. It’s a quick and easy form to fill out. We would love to have you included in our database. Thank you!

I would also like to congratulate the four women who own local businesses who received grants from the Zonta Club of Auburn: former FLAC board member and owner of Artistic Impressions Sandy Shutter; Sue Ferlenda, who owns the artisan gift shop Suzy Q’s; Lucy Janssen, who owns the environmentally friendly Reuse Refuge; and Melissa Colvin, owner of Ooh La La Laser Hair Removal. To qualify for the grant, the businesses must have been in operation for less than five years with a record of success. Congratulations, ladies!

From 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater at 203 Genesee St. (behind the Cayuga Museum of History & Art), there will be a workshop to fabricate custom clothing featuring Sandy Shutter of Artistic Impressions and Jesse Kline and Sue Ferlenda of Soul Sista Fashions. The theme is, “What story do you want your clothes to tell?” Bring an article of clothing to customize; all supplies will be provided. The cost is $40. For more information or to register for the workshop, visit cayugamuseum.org.