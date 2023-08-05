The Finger Lakes Art Council’s Summer Festival of the Creative Arts is only a week away! Join us at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. This is a part of the larger Auburn Founder’s Day celebration.

Chapel volunteers will provide free guided tours that highlight the history of the "Tiffany Treasure of the Finger Lakes” and its founders, the Willard sisters, Georgiana and Caroline. There will also be a Tiffany-style window ornament making workshop offered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Artisans and craft vendors will be outside on the south lawn with a wide variety of hand-crafted items for purchase, plus silent auction items and an antique car display. Vendors include Karen Garrett and Sara Douglass, Kristine Willauer, Alyssa Carlisle, Ann Frame and Donna Miner, Kat Alexander, Lauren Dowd, Amy Iselin, Ron Bachta, Marianne Langtry, Eleanor Rhinehart, Todd Tanner, Laura Ponticello and more. Their creations will include photography, jewelry, mixed media, painting, textiles and more. We are excited this year to have Kathy Petrocci, of Pocketbooks and Pages, and her mobile studio be one of our vendors.

Support these local artisans while surrounded by FLAC’s hand-painted, life-size figures of many historic men and women who have local connections, including William H. Seward, Chief Logan, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. We would love your help making minor touch-up painting to these figures. Paint, supplies and supervision will be provided by FLAC.

A group of “plein air” (painting outside) artists will be painting on-site.

We will also have a table with free craft materials and related books, and an information table about FLAC. We are looking for arts- and community-minded people to be volunteers and possible board members. Ask any board member for more information. We will be wearing lanyards identifying ourselves.

There will be live music throughout the day. From 10 a.m. to noon, the Flock of Free Range Children will be performing. Founded by Ron Van Nostrand in 2011, this “folk orchestra” uses acoustic and percussion instruments to create a unique brand of music. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., Bob Lyna and Nuclear Ukulele will play. Bob Lyna, Harvey Nusbaum, Richard Curry and guest musicians play jazz, country and pop with a folk-rock beat. Closing out the day with classic rock from 2:30 to 4 p.m. will be Dynamix, featuring Bill Clark on keyboards and vocals, Dave Rose on guitars and vocals, Cal Haeger on guitars, voice box and vocals, Al Oulette on bass and vocals, and Vinny Nalli on drums and vocals.

The SCAT Van will once again offer Mooney’s BBQ, which may be preordered by calling (315) 253-0996. The XL Cookie Co., which was a big hit last year, will be joining us again, and FLAC board member Syndey Fischer will be making cotton candy. The Cultural Italian American Organization will be selling pizza fritte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This organization was established in 2014 by a group of like-minded individuals who shared in celebrating their Italian heritage.

We are working on providing a few surprises as well. Please spend some of your day with us. You won’t be disappointed. We appreciate your support.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Auburn Public Theater.

Our friends at the Skaneateles Arts Council have announced the winners of their 2023 grants program: Auburn Chamber Orchestra, Auburn Music Boosters, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, the E. John Gavras Center, Perform 4 Purpose, the Schweinfurth Art Center, Skaneateles Library, Skaneateles Middle School and West Lake Conservators. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, there will be an opening reception at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn displaying the work of featured artist Cristy Lemp. Tickets for the reception are $60 and may be purchased at art4skarts.org/events or at the door. All proceeds go toward the grants program.