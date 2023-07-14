Summer is officially here. Dry, really hot, rainy, humid and wet — a little bit of everything in June and July! Grape growing in the Finger Lakes is always challenging.

We planted some riesling vines in our Fosterville vineyard to fill in holes from vines lost over the last several years. Sure, it was bone dry for two weeks and we had to water the new vines by hand. According to the grapevine nursery, newly planted vines need about 2 gallons of water per week to get established. After the two dry weeks we got 2.5 inches of rain, then another dry spell, and again 2.5 inches of rain. So, as I write this column, the new vines are doing well and sprouting up inside of grow tubes. Grow tubes are blue plastic tubes, about 30 inches tall and 5 inches in diameter. They cause blue light to shine on the new, emerging growth, encouraging photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is a biochemical process in which plants harness sunlight energy to produce food.

Now we will get really technical! The light spectrum wavelength is measured in nanometers (billionths of a meter), and the blue light wavelength is 440-470 nm. Chlorophyll in vegetation absorbs sunlight and converts it into chemical energy. Chlorophyll absorption peaks at 439-469 nm, so the blue spectrum is the most efficiently absorbed spectrum promoting vegetative growth in plants, just what we want for the new vines. The grow tubes also increase humidity and CO2 around the new vine, protect it from deer, rabbits and wind, and minimize ultraviolet light that can harm the vine.

Using grow tubes increases vine development in the first year, allowing us to get fruit one year earlier in the vineyard, which would typically be three years after planting! Then we had some more Canadian wildfire smoke in late June, just like earlier in the month. Let’s hope the wildfires abate soon, and the wind changes and keeps smoke out of here for the rest of the growing season.

We are busy working in the vineyards as the vines continue to grow. We raise up the trellis system catch wires to keep the new canopy growth upright, exposing the new fruit to sun and air to minimize mildew development. Right now, we recently finished the bloom period, the grapevine flowers pollinate themselves and the grapes actually start to form. This is called "fruit set." Excessive rain can prevent good pollination, resulting in a smaller crop. We had mostly dry weather through the first part of fruit set, then some heavy rain toward the end. I’m thinking it should be all right. Today, the clusters are starting to look good!

Temperatures year-to-date this growing season are about where they should be. We jumped ahead in April due to early hot weather, but leveled off in May and June, then there was a hot spell at the beginning of July. Rainfall was heavier in April and June but lower in May, so again we are about right at this point in time.

In the winery we are thinking about more bottling, as some of our 2021 barrel-aged wines will need to come out of the barrel to make way for the 2023 vintage. We typically age our dry reds in oak barrels for two years and use them for four fills (eight years per barrel). The barrel is still a sound container, but after all this time it will not impart any oak flavor in the wine. New barrels will be required; we use American, Hungarian and French oak barrels.

On July 15 and July 16, CJS Vineyards will host a barrel tasting event at our winery. This event requires preregistration, and we bring our guests into the winery barrel area and taste dry red 2021 and 2022 wines right from the barrels. Our typical barrel-aged varieties include cabernet franc, pinot noir, chambourcin and a blended red. It’s always fun to preview wines that we will have available in a year or two.

As the summer progresses, it is a great time to visit local vineyards and wineries here in Cayuga County and taste their Finger Lakes cool-climate wines. Check ahead to see winery tasting room hours and if they are hosting any special events this summer.