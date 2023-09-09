Here we are in the first week of September. The Labor Day holiday and the New York State Fair are over!

Wow, harvest in the Finger Lakes has begun — that is, for early-ripening grapes that will be used for sparkling wine. For bubbly wine, we like grapes higher in acid and not too ripe, maybe seyval blanc, aurore or chardonnay. For still (no bubbles) wines, we will want grapes higher in sugar and lower in acid, which will come along as we progress through the ripening process in September, October and possibly November if the weather is mild.

Here is a weather-related update: 31 counties across New York state have been designated as a primary natural disaster area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the May 18 freeze event. That was the night we went below freezing at midnight and didn’t warm up until after 7 in the morning! Some areas of the Finger Lakes experienced temperatures down to 28 degrees. Included in the disaster area are Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties, and many others in the Finger Lakes area and throughout New York state. This means farmers in these counties may be eligible for assistance in the form of emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency. We were very fortunate that our Fosterville vineyard and our family’s Owasco Lake vineyard had minimal damage. Some areas at the southern ends of Cayuga and Seneca lakes sustained terrible damage.

Most of your local Finger Lakes wineries are licensed as New York state farm wineries, which means we can only use grapes grown in New York state to make wine. The disastrous May freeze may have killed off this year’s crop for some wineries, and it’s tough to make wine if you have no grapes. The New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets has just issued a Crop Loss Declaration for the gewürztraminer grape to help farm wineries impacted by the May freeze event continue their business operations. This means if you lost your crop of gewürztraminer and can’t buy any grapes or juice in New York state, you can for this year only purchase gewürztraminer grapes or juice from outside of New York state.

'A tough year': Cayuga County apple crops devastated by May freeze When David Tripp went to bed on May 17, he did not expect that an overnight freeze would wipe out most of his apple crop for the year.

The weather was a bit unseasonable the second half of August — cooler, more humid and wetter than normal. According to our friends at the Finger Lakes Grape Program, we are about four days ahead of a typical year for growing degree days for grapes, so we have lost some ground from last month. Our rainfall is about right for the season, even with the high and low months, and it seems to be balancing out here at the beginning of September. A good thing was the recent rain made the grape berries a little bigger, so maybe that offsets losing some yield from the May freeze. Growing grapes in the Finger Lakes is always a challenge! Based upon the crop development today, we would expect to start our harvest at CJS Vineyards in the middle of September with the pinot noir grape and the Cayuga white grape, both earlier ripening varieties, then maybe chambourcin and riesling in mid-October and finally cabernet franc at the end of October. Again, this is dependent on the weather, the rain, the temperatures and the humidity.

I’ve ordered yeast, yeast nutrient, malolactic cultures and other supplies for the upcoming harvest. Preparations and checkout of our crusher-destemmer, press, pumps and barrels, and tank inventories are being finished right now. We are also doing some bottling of past vintages to free up oak barrel and tank space. This included the last of our 2022 whites, semi-dry riesling, semi-sweet riesling and some of our Cayuga white, which we label as Fosterville White. The empty tanks are then cleaned and sanitized in preparation for some freshly pressed juice ready to ferment. It’s a very busy time in the vineyard and winery.

This is an exciting time to visit local vineyards and wineries. In the upcoming weeks, you will see grape harvesting and winemaking taking place. Please check websites or phone ahead to your favorite wineries/vineyards to see what their visiting and tasting hours are, and also to see if you can watch the winemaking process happening.