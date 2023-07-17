Goblin Market Studio, a 3D scanning and printing business, has opened in Fingerlakes Mall.

Owned and operated by David Sammons, the business started by focusing on costume pieces and accessories, the Aurelius mall said in a news release.

Sammons then expanded into scanning. With his state-of-the-art booth, he can create lifelike models that capture every contour, texture and color of family members, pets and other subjects in seconds. Possible applications include wedding cake toppers, ornaments, statues, action figures, game pieces and more.

Goblin Market can also take its scanning booth to events like fairs, festivals, weddings and corporate gatherings.

"Simply hop in the scanner, strike a pose, and freeze!" the mall said. "Your scan will then be processed, cleaned up and printed to perfection. Your completed product will be shipped right to your door."

Goblin Market is located in the east wing of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. It is open by appointment only.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, email contact@goblinmarketstudio.com.