A benefit for dogs in need of life-saving medical treatment will be held for the second year this Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall.

The second annual Trucks for Pups Truck Show will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Along with the truck show, the benefit will feature live music by Perform 4 Purpose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mixtape (reunion) from 2 to 4 p.m. and The Healers from 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be children's activities, a dunk tank, a splash pad for dogs to cool down, a 50/50, vendor basket and gift card raffles, and a light show at dusk.

Vendors will include Mooney's BBQ, Dugan's Country Grill, Bearded Bear BBQ & Catering, Leo's Donut Factory and The Sip Beverage Co.

Admission to the benefit is $10 for the general public, $30 for trucks and free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds support Milly's Mission Foundation, which provides financial assistance to individuals whose dogs need life-saving treatment that is hard for them to afford. Union Springs couple Kathryn Walter and Josh Patti started the fund after losing their yellow Lab, Milly, they told The Citizen last year.

"What do people do when they're offered, 'We can try this for $10,000, or we can put your dog down for $300?'" Walter said. "We wanted to try everything to help (Milly), and have that peace of mind that we did. That's really what we want to do for others. We want to give them the same opportunity to have that peace of mind."

Last year's Trucks for Pups raised $16,500 for the foundation, Walter said, which assisted nine dogs and their owners.

For more information, visit rochesterhopeforpets.org/millys-mission.