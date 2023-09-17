I want to begin with the 1970s, specifically the phenomenon of disaster movies. There was a flurry of them, many with ensembles of A-list actors. There was "Earthquake." We had "The Poseidon Adventure." And then there was "The Towering Inferno," with another impressive list of top-notch actors, such as Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Faye Dunaway and a host of others.

Those Hollywood luminaries aside, the real stars of those movies were the disasters mentioned in the titles. "The Towering Inferno" provided a cautionary tale about the dangers of those buildings reaching up to the sky­­­­ — skyscrapers!

There’s another structure that is featured in Genesis 11:1-9, the tower of Babel — a skyscraper! (The story is short.) Like those disaster movies, the story has usually been cast in a negative light. Even more, it’s usually been cast as a wicked affront to God. The builders have been seen as thumbing their noses to the Lord.

Considering the multiplicity of ethnic groups present, making a name for oneself could be seen as a way of establishing a one-world government. A major part of that concerns language. The saying is true: “It gets lost in translation.” It is vital to realize the theme underlying the entire story — words and tongues, messages and languages. (For those uncomfortable, please excuse the faith “language.”)

The story basically hinges on verse 6: “And the Lord said, ‘Look, they are one people, and they have all one language, and this is only the beginning of what they will do; nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them.’” Why is intervention needed? Why is the decision made to confuse their language, so they won’t understand each other? Maybe the assumption that what humans “propose to do” will work out for the best needs to be questioned.

Rabbi Shai Held, a widely respected figure in Jewish thought, has spoken of the Tower of Babel as a “tower of uniformity,” saying its meaning concerns “the importance of individuals and the horrors of totalitarianism.” He expands on this idea, saying, “An inevitable consequence of uniformity is anonymity. If everyone says the same words and thinks the same thoughts, then a society emerges in which there is no room for individual tastes, thoughts and aspirations or for individual projects and creativity. All difference is (coercively) erased.”

When we take all of that into consideration, the words “this is only the beginning of what they will do; nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them,” have an ominous sound.

I wonder, can we see God’s scattering of peoples and confusing of languages as acts of love? Here’s one more thought from Rabbi Held: “To try and eradicate human uniqueness is to declare war on God’s image and thus to declare war on God.” One of the age-old temptations of the human race is to cast ourselves as God — to idolize ourselves. That could manifest itself by idolizing a person or a group — to idolize or obey a kind of “big brother.”

The day of Pentecost in Acts 2 is seen as a reversal of Babel. There is a reunification of language, although it’s not done by human effort. It is a gift granted by the Spirit of God. “All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them ability" (verse 4). The people are still speaking different languages, but they comprehend each other!

The language beyond all languages is a heavenly one.

In the book of Acts, Peter quotes the prophet Joel: “In the last days it will be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh” (2:17). People will prophesy, see visions, dream dreams. Signs will appear in the heaven and on earth: “blood, and fire, and smoky mist. The sun shall be turned to darkness and the moon to blood, before the coming of the Lord’s great and glorious day” (verses 19-20).

It sounds like a '70s disaster movie.

But wait. “Then everyone who calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (verse 21). On the “name” of the Lord.

We can be freed from the compulsion to make a name for ourselves, liberated from slavishly affixing ourselves to ideology, foolishly dividing us into factions at each other’s throats. We can seek and affirm the name above all names.

That is the one language we can learn to speak.