In December 1991, the corrupt military-led government in Algeria was inching toward democracy when it held elections. At the time, I was at seminary in Philadelphia, following the story in the newspaper. The fundamentalist Islamic Salvation Front pulled in enough votes to force a runoff. It seemed clear that it would win in a direct election with the government. And that, as they say, was that. However, the government canceled the elections, and the war was on.

"Of Gods and Men" (2010) is a French-made movie relating the true story of a small community of Trappist monks who live near a village in the Atlas Mountains. The war has come to their beautiful corner of Algeria, and many questions are forced upon them. Do they stay? Do they seek a safer place elsewhere? Do they return to France?

Aside from the movie’s compelling story and picturesque scenery, I found myself captivated by the characters. I found myself identifying with all of them. As a pastor, I did not envy the task of their leader, Christian, played by Lambert Wilson. Olivier Rabourdin’s character, Christophe, was the most vocal about his desire to leave. I felt that all of the characters act as elements within the human personality.

I was impressed by their maturity, their realism and their faith. They acknowledge the indecision and fear, but they do not let it swallow them.

I find in this story a powerful enactment of 1 Corinthians 13, St. Paul’s hymn to love. Verse 7 tells us love “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.”

What does it mean to say that love bears all things? The Greek word for “bears,” "stego," also means “to cover, to overlook the faults of others.” It is about keeping confidence, not going around blabbing. There but for the grace of God, go I.

Love “believes” all things ("pisteuo"). Love places confidence in someone or something. Love is willing to entrust, to look for the best, to give the benefit of a doubt. On occasion, it can even seem to be naïve. We might suspect that someone is taking advantage of us, but we let it slide. In the world’s eyes, we could appear foolish.

Love “hopes” all things. That word, "elpizo," also carries the sense of expectation, an expectation with assurance. This isn’t an empty hope. It isn’t a case of saying, “I wish it were so.” It’s a strong and secure hope. It’s a hope when everyone else has given up.

Love “endures” all things ("hypomeno"). Love remains. Love waits. Love doesn’t hit the road, Jack. Love perseveres. How many of us have been in situations in which we know we should hang around, but all we want to do is just take off? I can’t claim I have never done that. Love has called to me. Love has pleaded with me. Love has begged me. But I must make the shameful confession I have said “no” to love.

Christophe admits his doubts and fears to Christian. But love endures all.

Christophe: “I don’t know if it’s true anymore. I pray. And I hear nothing. I don’t get it. Why be martyrs? For God? To be heroes? To prove we’re the best?”

Christian: “We’re martyrs out of love, out of fidelity. If death overtakes us, despite ourselves, because up to the end, we’ll try to avoid it. Our mission here is to be brothers to all. Remember that love is eternal hope. Love endures everything.”

Being visited by a love bearing all things, believing all things, hoping all things and enduring all things is a treasure like none other. That love can, and often does, come from places and people one would never imagine — nor desire.

The monks announce to their Muslim friends in the community they serve that they could be leaving. Brother Célestin delivers the news, “We are like birds on a branch, we don’t know if we’ll leave.” An insightful woman responds, “We’re the birds, you’re the branch. If you go, we lose our footing.” They choose to stay.

That’s something to consider the next time we might want to fly away.