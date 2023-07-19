This weekend's Convention Days at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will mark 175 years since the first Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention in 1848.

A signature event at the park, Convention Days celebrates the legacy of the 1848 convention through art, scholarship and public engagement, the park said in a news release.

The first convention sparked legal and legislative activism for the last 175 years, the park said, and was the first public meeting to focus specifically on "the social, civil and religious condition and rights of woman." It was held at the park's Wesleyan Methodist Chapel July 19 and July 20, and was attended by about 300 people.

This year's Convention Days will recognize how the laws of the time failed women by not protecting their rights, safety and potential, as detailed in each day's reading of the Declaration of Sentiments. The theme of this year's convention is "Women, Gender and the Law." Speakers, partners and visitors will explore the conditions and legal structures that motivated the 1848 convention.

“We are excited to have visitors to join us as we discuss the ways that the Seneca Falls Convention inspired changes in American democracy and representation, and the most fundamental pillars of American citizenship," Chief of Interpretation Janine Waller said.

Highlights of this year's Convention Days include:

• 2 to 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22: Magic Sash Tea Time Craft (for ages 6 to 12). Space is limited and registration is recommended by emailing rebecca_weaver@nps.gov or calling (315) 568-0024 ext. 3006.

• 4 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 21: Dr. Paisley Currah presents "How the Women’s Rights Movement Paved the Way for Transgender Equality — and the Work that Remains to be Done."

• 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22: Keynote speaker Nisha Nicole Arekapudi, who leads the gender and law portfolio with U.N. Women and is "an expert in the rule of law and women's access to justice."

• 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22: Renee Knake Jefferson presents "Sentiments, Shortlists, and the Pursuit of Women’s Rights as Constitutional Rights."

• 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23: Seneca Falls Heritage Express train ride to Auburn and back to Seneca Falls. Admission is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and RSVPs are recommended by calling (315) 568-8412.

For more information on this year's Convention Days, including a full schedule of events, visit nps.gov/wori.