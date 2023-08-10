David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A full day of classic automobiles, live music, family entertainment and more awaits in downtown Auburn on Saturday, Aug. 12, when the city will host its annual Founder's Day festival.

The history-themed event will begin at 9 a.m. with the Finger Lakes Region Antique Automobile Association's Antique Car Cruise-In on Genesee Street, as well as the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., and free historic trolley tours with the Seward House Museum.

The car show, "History on Wheels," will feature classic and antique cars of all makes and models, as well as music by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment. It will run until 3 p.m.

At the weekly summer market, there will be performances by Jeff the Magic Man until noon, classic rock band Total Recall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Mega Bubble Man Playground from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will also have its usual mix of artisans and vendors of food, coffee and more.

The city and the Seward House's "Ride Through History" trolley tours will be available from the heritage center through 1 p.m. The 45-minute tours will pass the museum, the Harriet Tubman and William H. Seward gravesites in Fort Hill cemetery, the Thompson Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church where Tubman worshiped, and other historic sites. Reservations are required.

At 10 a.m., a public art project will take place next to the market on Exchange Street. The Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will welcome volunteers of all artistic experience levels to install a mural on the back of Auburn Public Theater. Artists Amanda Tallcot, Kevin Burke and Jesse Kline will lead the effort, which will continue until 2 p.m. and resume at the same time Sunday, Aug. 13. All materials will be provided. The project is the third by the BID funded by the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.

Also on Exchange Street, family fun activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Auburn Doubledays will host photo ops with mascots Abner and Casey, Nate the Great will perform, CoCo & Co. Salon will offer tinsel fairy hair and Confetti Pop Entertainment will offer free children's face painting.

As Founder's Day transitions from morning to afternoon, several vendors of food and more will be available downtown, including: A.T. Walley & Co., Authentic Jerk, Leo's Donut Factory, Next Chapter Brewpub, Parker's Grille & Tap House, Poppy's Ice Cream, Real Pit BBQ, Shepherds Brewing Co., Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, Tony's Lemonade, Tonzi's Catering and Divine Coverings.

There will also be information displays by Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs, Planet Fitness, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Auburn Community Cats TNR. And Finger Lakes News Radio's Classic Hits 99.3 will broadcast live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and have a cash pop-up booth.

Live entertainment will continue at the State Street Plaza with a concert by Genesee Street Voices from noon to 12:45 p.m. and a dance performance by Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes at 1:30 p.m.

On the city's showmobile, located at the corner of Genesee and Dill streets, Fleetwood Mac tribute Gold Dust Gypsies will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Local alternative rockers Glass Image will take the side stage, located near Genesee and State streets, from 4 to 6 p.m. And country band Dirtroad Ruckus will close the festival from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information on Founder's Day, visit auburnny.gov.

More events taking place in connection with Founder's Day:

Author to discuss book on ancestors who helped settle Auburn Two Auburn museums will present a talk by "God's Free-Man" author Ted Freeman in August.

Mile and music: Downtown Auburn race returns, concert to follow The Downtown Auburn Mile will return on Friday, Aug. 11, for its 41st year and first since COVID-19.

Finger Lakes Art Council: The full lineup for our summer festival The Finger Lakes Art Council’s Summer Festival of the Creative Arts is only a week away! Join us at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., fr…

Gallery: Auburn's Founder's Day celebration, over the years Founder's Day 2009 Founder's Day 2009 Founder's Day 2010 Founder's Day 2010 Founder's Day 2011 Founder's Day 2011 Founder's Day 2012 Founder's Day 2012 Founder's Day 2013 Founder's Day 2013 Founder's Day 2014 Founder's Day 2014 Founder's Day 2014 Founder's Day 2014 Founder's Day 2015 Founder's Day 2015 Founder's Day 2016 Founder's Day 2016 Founder's Day 2017 Founder's Day 2017 Founder's Day 2018 Founder's Day 2018 Founder's Day 2018 Founder's Day 2019 Founder's Day 2019 Founder's Day 2019 Founder's Day 2021 Founder's Day 2021 Founder's Day 2022 Founder's Day 2022