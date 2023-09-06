Discover Cayuga Lake will host an Eco-Cruise from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, on the lake. The MV Teal boat will board and leave from the Wells College boathouse on Main Street in Aurora.

The 90-minute cruise will include narration and lake ecology activities with the crew, which provides Floating Classroom educational cruises and Trout in the Classroom student programming. The nonprofit's mission is to "cultivate informed and equitable relationships between people and the watersheds upon which they depend, with a focus on Cayuga Lake."

The cruise is free and open to the public, but is limited to 60 passengers so advance registration is required.

For more information, visit discovercayugalake.org.