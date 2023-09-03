Editor's note: Dr. Donald "Doc" Westee passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 94. As the Auburn community mourns the beloved veterinarian, The Citizen is republishing its 2015 profile of him, written by Carrie Chantler when he retired after a 55-year career:

AUBURN — After a 55-year career serving Auburn's animal-owning community and their beloved pets, Dr. Donald Westee unexpectedly retired this month.

More than anyone else, Westee's departure comes as a shock to the vibrant 86-year-old veterinarian himself, whose only nod to older age is his use of a walking cane.

"I wanted to practice until I was 100," he said.

A few weeks ago, when Westee noticed he couldn't grasp his instruments with the same grip he once did and his balance had become "wonky," he knew the time had come to close his practice, Auburn Small Animal Hospital, at 92 Grant Ave.

Callers hear sadness in his downstate-tinged voice on the office's answering machine: "It's breaking my heart and due to some physical problems, I must retire. ... I hate to do this, but goodbye, thanks for the last 55 years. I've loved every one of you."

Tests taken at Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital revealed Westee has a condition that befell his sister when she turned 80: adult-onset bilateral hydrocephalus, or "water on the brain," he said.

"She lived another 15 years," he said.

Aside from taking his time while walking, evidence of the doctor's illness is elusive. He is every bit as funny and full of spunk as a man 25 years his junior; that he is an octogenarian may come as a surprise.

"I feel great," he said. "I have no complaints, I'll tell you that. I've had a great life."

The proof is all around him. His small animal hospital is quiet now without patients, but it's easy to imagine its many kennels occupied by a convalescing cat, kitten, puppy or dog. Above the reception desk, in the large waiting room, is a bulletin board tacked with snapshots of patients in good health: Dogs donning Santa hats, cats curled in snoozy repose.

Westee has cared for three of Louis Nocilly's standard poodles. Once, he stayed up nearly all night to stitch on the "degloved" skin of Dizzy G, who had run along a barbed wire fence one evening and torn off a large piece of his hide.

"I think he put in 500 stitches," Nocilly said of the late-night, five-hour surgery his pet underwent. "He was absolutely wonderful. He and his staff were very conscientious and concerned."

Westee said surgeries like the one he performed on Nocilly's poodle are among the most rewarding of his career.

"I did large animals for 20 years," he said. "But I hurt my back and I had to quit that."

Among his most challenging work, he said, were the nights he spent rolling around in barn muck, his arm extended into a mare or a cow, his hand feeling for and untwisting a foal or calf, readying them for entry into the world.

"That's tough," he said.

Westee's taken his share of hits from some of his patients.

Once, a young heifer he was called to treat for a brain infection ran into Westee as she circled her pen, one of her horns breaking off as her head hit his backside. He was momentarily paralyzed for about 10 minutes.

"That was scary," the vet said.

His childhood dream to become a zoo veterinarian came true for a day when, years ago, a carnival passed through town. One of the elephants had an elbow puncture and, after flushing the wound, Westee administered a shot of penicillin. The large animal hardly objected, he said, but it was a different story the next day when he checked in on the pachyderm.

"Son of a gun, he remembered and threw me against the wall," he said. "My knees were knocking."

Raised in Queens, Westee was the youngest of four siblings, born during the stock market crash that precipitated the Great Depression.

"My father probably wanted to push me back in," Westee joked.

At age 6, he said, he understood he had a fundamental responsibility toward animals, a love that was encouraged by his parents.

"My father really helped me with that. I had everything," he said.

Among his pet menagerie were snakes, lizards, owls, dogs, cats, and even a pet alligator.

"The relationship is unbelievable," he said of pet ownership.

In his career, he's seen many a pet's first and last days. When that sad day comes, a pet's last appointment, he tells clients, "We've done the right thing. Don't feel guilty."

His own daughter, Leigh, now an Atlanta dentist, once brought home an armadillo the family raised in the home located on the same grounds as the animal hospital, a business he undertook from his father-in-law, Dr. Dexter Ebertz.

His reverence for his wife's father is evident.

"The only veterinarian who ever shot a machine gun in combat," he said of Ebertz's 1941 military service along the border mountains of China, Burma and India.

"He couldn't treat the horses they rode. They'd have to shoot them and throw them off the cliff. They were in combat and they didn't have time to treat them. He was sick over that," Westee said.

A three-year military stint of his own gives Westee fond memories.

An Army infantry rifleman, Westee stayed stateside at the outset of the Korean War due to an unfortunate bout with the mumps and measles.

During the Eisenhower administration, among his military duties in the Honor Guard was standing full 24-hour guard over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. One day, Eisenhower himself laid a wreath on the monument.

"I loved that," he said.

His own brother, Alphonse, 92, is his idol. He was a pilot in the Battle of the Bulge, where he was shot down and became a prisoner of war. In an homage to him, Westee spent nights he couldn't sleep making 35 delicate models of World War II-era aircraft that are in two office showcases.

"He's my real hero," he said.

Westee can thank his brother-in-law Peter Ebertz, also a veterinarian, for introducing him to his future bride. Ebertz, his sister Suzanne and Westee knew each other from their Ithaca days. Sue worked as a nurse in a local hospital there, and her brother and Westee were ambulance drivers during their years studying at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Science.

"She was hot," Westee wryly recalled. "Fifty-seven years we've been married."

The couple raised their daughter and two sons, each Auburn High School graduates, in the Grant Avenue home in which their mother lived as a child. Now, the children live in the Atlanta area, within a short drive from one another.

Westee's professional career is noteworthy on its own merits, but what he's done with his time away from surgery could fill pages.

"I smoked two packs a day for 30 years," he said of the cigarette habit he kicked.

And at a time when other men approaching mid-life might consider slowing down, Westee sped up.

He got on a bicycle and into a canoe. Both sports took him across the globe, and won him a national canoe race at the age of 62.

And though he doesn't like to take much credit for it, Westee, along with friends Al Hastings and Marty Keough, is a founder of a central New York tradition: The Great Race. Now in its 37th year, the race brings competitive teams to Emerson Park to run, bicycle and canoe away a summer's day.

While Westee doesn't attribute his decades of working out to his ramrod straight posture or his bright complexion, rather, getting physical was just plain fun, he said.

"I didn't do it, really, to stay healthy. I just liked doing it," he said.

Westee estimates he's clocked about 60,000 miles on his bike. From his home he's biked to Florida and back, and around the picturesque Finger Lakes. He's toured Germany's Black Forest, Austria, Holland, England and Sweden, where he also studied his family's genealogy.

An amateur photographer, photos from his European bicycle trips grace his office's walls, as well as those from an African safari. To see cheetahs, hyenas, elephants, rhinoceros, zebra, flamingos and lions in their natural habitat was "fabulous."

"I dream about that once in a while," the veterinarian said.

Speaking of things dreamy, there's Dr. Westee's deep baritone voice to consider. About 10 years ago, he decided to take his shower-singing to the next level when he contacted local musician Bob Piorun and asked him for singing lessons in his Clymer Street studio.

His rendition of Frank Sinatra's "You Make Me Feel So Young" makes Piorun somewhat speechless.

"To hear a guy like that sing that song it's pretty, well..." and the musician can't quite finish his sentence.

In the years since picking up the microphone, Westee has recorded covers of Sinatra favorites like "Tangerine," and has even performed with Piorun at restaurants and senior citizen homes.

"My voice isn't that great," Westee said. "But it's fun."