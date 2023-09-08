A fundraiser for a local kickboxer to compete internationally will be held later this month.

The fundraiser, for Auburn kickboxer Nate Smith, will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Hideout, 1671 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The fundraiser will feature a "Creed" VR tournament, a "Knockout Kings" tournament, a game day party and a boxing demonstration by Nate and his father, Randy Smith.

Proceeds from the event will support Nate Smith's trip to the ISKA World Championships in Munich, Germany, in October.

A GoFundMe for the trip has also been created at gofund.me/feff5ee3.

