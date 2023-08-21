Information that contradicts our firmly held beliefs makes us so uncomfortable that we may even try to avoid it. The psychological term for this is cognitive dissonance. So, I was not surprised by my skepticism when I read that the COVID-19 pandemic (the plague of the 21st century) may turn out to have a silver lining.

There is no doubt that the pandemic has taken a huge toll on us over the past 3.5 years. Most experts estimate worldwide deaths at about 7 million. But the World Health Organization recently stated that the number of “excess deaths” is closer to 15 million. They argue that poor communication and record-keeping in many countries, and outright deception in others, including Russia, Brazil, India and especially China, resulted in inaccurately low figures. Their total also includes estimates of how fear, lockdowns and overwhelmed medical facilities resulted in deaths from other causes that remained untreated, as well as increased suicides and drug overdoses from the disruptions, isolation and stress of the pandemic.

Then there are the more than 1 million people in the United States alone struggling with “long COVID.” These lingering and recurring symptoms are now being compared to those devastating conditions that emerged as long as a decade after the 1918-1919 pandemic. Some were left in a stupor, as depicted in the 1990 movie "Awakenings." Studies reveal that powerful viruses from then and now can wreak long-lasting damage far away from the original site of infection. This can include life-threatening effects on the brain, pancreas, liver and heart.

The pandemic took a toll on our lives in many other ways. It interrupted professional and academic careers, and isolated us at a time when we most needed each other. The pandemic also magnified our already intense political divisions as disputes arose around vaccinations, masks and shutdowns. But it turns out that it also triggered advances in biomedicine and related fields that are indeed impressive. A recent New York Times article was titled, “Suddenly, It Looks Like We Are in a Golden Age for Medicine.”

Breakthroughs in understanding ribonucleic acid (RNA) set the stage for the acceleration of innovations caused by the urgency to develop vaccines for COVID. It had taken decades to develop vaccines for killers like smallpox and polio, and even longer for childhood diseases such as measles and mumps. But new technologies enabled scientists to find ways of stimulating immune responses within weeks of identifying the virus. Then expenditures of work and money yielded unprecedentedly fast results that some calculate may have saved more lives than the number taken by the pandemic itself.

The breakthroughs resulting from this urgency and these large expenditures go beyond COVID itself. Vaccines will soon be available for such historically stubborn diseases as HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. Perhaps even more revolutionary is how these technologies are, for the first time, fostering hope in the war against cancer. There are already vaccines being tested for certain cancers, as well as other methods of enhancing the immune system to fight cancer’s ravages.

And COVID-enhanced research on the baffling complexities of our body’s immune system is leading to breakthroughs in dealing with the large array of life-threatening autoimmune disorders that result when it runs amok. When our body attacks itself, the results are painful, debilitating and life-threatening. The list of these disorders includes: multiple sclerosis, lupus, Type 1 diabetes, myasthenia gravis and certain forms of dementia. There are over 100 such diseases affecting more than 20 million Americans. Breakthroughs are also happening in regard to less life-threatening, but still serious autoimmune disorders like some forms of arthritis, eczema, anemia and stomach ulcers.

A related area of accelerated research has been the follow-up of the Human Genome Project. The project was an international scientific collaboration of unprecedented scope. It began in 1990 and its ambitious goal was to map out the more than three billion reference nucleotides contained in our human genetic heritage. Declared complete in 2003, there were still some codes to be sorted out. COVID-related breakthroughs have finished the job. Some applications will be game-changers. Genetic causes of such conditions as coronary heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, strokes, obesity and some forms of mental illness may soon be neutralized with genetic manipulations.

Many of us will never recover from the losses and wounds inflicted by the pandemic. The grief and trauma persist. Yet it is also true that we and those coming after us will reap the benefits of the medical breakthroughs engendered by our collective efforts to combat it.