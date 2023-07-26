In many conversations, I have heard general agreement from people that things have gotten worse over our lifetimes. There is talk of the golden age of movies ("they just don’t make them like that anymore"), music or television. More serious are the observations about a decline in morals, ethics and common courtesy.

One writer put it this way: “The social fabric appears to be unraveling: Civility seems like an old-fashioned habit, honesty like an optional exercise and trust like the relic of another time. ... The process of our moral decline began with the sinking of the foundations of morality and proceeded to the final collapse, which brought us finally to the dark dawning of our modern day."

Many of us may recall parents and grandparents expressing those same views. But this quote was written by the Roman historian Livy 2,000 years ago. So, the idea that the present has declined from “the good old days” has been around for a long time.

Researchers at Columbia University recently have concluded that this view is universally held around the world. They tabulated results from over 200 surveys dating back 75 years, with half a million respondents from 50 different countries. In every country and for all these years, there is agreement that people are less ethical, honest, moral and kind than in the past, and that this decline is continuing. This opinion cut across all groups, with liberals, conservatives, Blacks, whites, young and old agreeing.

There are two possible explanations for this. One is that these perceptions are accurate and that there has indeed been a moral decline that goes back a very long time. The second explanation is that there is a psychological phenomenon that leads us to believe the illusion of deterioration. The research supports the second view.

One line of research is that measures of positive moral behaviors such as honesty, generosity and fairness have not decreased. In fact, some measures have indicated improvement. For instance, in laboratory experiments putting strangers in situations where they could choose whether to help one another, cooperation and generosity have increased over the past 60 years. In another study, strangers are now more likely to return a lost wallet than they were a few decades ago. And when respondents are asked about their direct experiences with morality among friends and family, they do not report a moral decline.

Not only have rates of child abuse and domestic violence steadily decreased over recent decades, there is clearly a reduced tolerance for such behaviors. Sixty years ago, most people said they would not report observing such behaviors in a neighbor. Now, a strong majority say they would take action.

In the area of sexual morality, while fewer married couples say they waited until their wedding night to have their first sexual intercourse and there is a more permissive attitude toward nontraditional consensual sexual behaviors, rates of rape and sexual assault have declined.

Young adults are waiting until an older age to have their first sexual experience. Rates of abortion have decreased almost every year for over 30 years. Since birth rates have not increased, the only conclusion is that there are fewer unintended pregnancies from either increased abstinence or more responsible use of birth control.

So why do we see a moral decline when none exists? The researchers point to two psychological mechanisms: biased exposure and biased memory. We receive and pay attention to negative information about the world. Disturbing transgressions make the news and dominate conversations. On the other hand, we tend to forget unpleasant past events, while fond memories last. Biased exposure leads us to think we are living during dark times, and biased memory makes us think of the past in glowing terms.

Why does any of this matter? This illusion may lead to poor political decisions. In a recent survey, 75% of Americans agreed with the statement that “addressing the moral breakdown of our country should be an important project of our government.” Combating something that doesn’t exist could take resources away from important real priorities. And throughout history, demagogues such as Adolf Hitler have persuaded many to follow them by promising a return to a golden age that existed only in our imaginations. Perhaps we could still be vulnerable to potential tyrants making such promises.

On a more personal level, thinking the world is increasingly dark is not good for our mental health and may lead us to hesitate to reach out for help when it’s needed.