Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, which serves Cayuga County and 23 others across New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, is recognizing local Girl Scout Ambassadors who graduated from high school during the 2022-23 member year. Ambassadors are Girl Scouts in 11th and 12th grades and approximately 16 to 18 years of age.

“Our graduating Girl Scouts embrace everything they’ve learned through our movement, honor how they are forever part of Girl Scouting and enter the world as leaders. We’re proud of these courageous and confident individuals whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Girl Scout Ambassadors bridge to Girl Scout Adult. Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life as both a defining moment to recognize achievements and a signal of new adventures and responsibilities at the next level. Bridging is an activity recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and designed to emphasize continuity in the program.

Girl Scouts who bridge to adult join approximately 750,000 adult members across the country and around the world working primarily as volunteers who give their time and inspire girls to become leaders. They are also linked to a network of 50 million Girl Scout alums in the U.S.

Local class of 2023 GSNYPENN Girl Scout graduates*

• Natalie Combes, of Cato

• Halie Eaton, of Auburn

• Catherine Gilmore, of Auburn

• Jenna Grey, of Locke

• Ashley Grobelny, of Moravia

• Kristen Lang, of Port Byron

• Emerald Lonsky, of King Ferry

• Talia Maurizio, of Martville

• Aleita Mercer, of Cato

• Teisha Morris, of Port Byron

• Kateisha Morris, of Port Byron

• Amber Tibbits, of Locke

• Caitlin Whaley, of Locke

Note: While every effort has been made to verify local class of 2023 high school graduates who are current members of the GSNYPENN Council and ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information presented, no guarantee is given for inadvertent errors or omissions.

Local Girl Scout news

• Service Unit 118 Western Hills (which includes Marcellus and Skaneateles) marched in the local Memorial Day parade.

• Service Unit 425 Caywasco held its annual day camp the week of June 26. Girl Scouts attending came from Moravia, Union Springs and Southern Cayuga. One of the activities was visiting the Frontenac Museum & Historic Society.

• Local Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts are invited to Fanny Seward Girl Scout Day on Aug. 5 at the Seward House Museum and Seymour Library in Auburn for historical learning centered around the life and legacy of William Henry Seward's youngest child. By writing in her diary, Fanny captured events of the Civil War that teach girls about everyday life in the 19th century. During this event, girls will meet Fanny Seward, learn about ghost handwriting, take a scavenger hunt through the museum and make their own paper theater set. They can earn their Celebrating Community or Playing with the Past badges and receive a Seward House fun patch. This event is free, but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/fanny-seward-girl-scout-day-tickets-649269712187.