Want to know “s’more” about Girl Scouting? Join staff from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council to celebrate National S’mores Day on Thursday, Aug. 10, starting at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road. Make some of these tasty campfire treats and learn all about being a Girl Scout.

This free event is geared towards not-yet Girl Scouts entering grades K-5 this fall and their families. Take part in s’mores-themed activities, learn campfire safety and, of course, make some s’mores!

Have questions or want to register to attend? Reach out to Membership Engagement Manager Tiffany Weiskotten at tweiskotten@gsnypenn.org or (315) 288-8305.

Local Girl Scout news

Girl Scouts in Service Unit 425 Caywasco are out and about — everywhere! Troops and individual girls have traveled to Japan and Florida, marched in the fireman's parade in Moravia, supported Union Springs movie nights in the park and are gearing up for an upcoming encampment at Piperwood.