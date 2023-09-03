Abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Elizabeth Potts (née Fitzhugh) Birney (March 25, 1803-Jan. 12, 1869)¹ of Geneva, was also the spouse of Gen. James Gillespie Birney (Feb. 4, 1792-November 1857), a prominent abolitionist and first presidential candidate for the anti-slavery Liberty Party (1840 and 1844), whom she married in 1841 in Rochester. She was the daughter of William Frisby Fitzhugh (1761-1829), a founder of Rochester, and Ann (Nancy) Hughes (1771-1828). One of her sisters, Ann Carroll Fitzhugh Smith, was the second wife of abolitionist and extensive landowner Gerrit Smith, whose first wife had died.²

Fitzhugh Birney’s will — filed in Canandaigua (the same then-rural town in which Susan B. Anthony would later be tried in 1872 for voting in the U.S. presidential election in Rochester) at the Ontario County Surrogate Court Records, Book W: Wills, 1863-1875, pages 59-62, dated Nov. 13 1868 — show that education was very important to her, especially for that of her granddaughter, perhaps because Birney did not receive an education herself.

In Item 23 of her will, Fitzhugh Birney bequeathed most of her assets to her granddaughter Elizabeth Potts Fitzhugh Birney (ca. 1860-1884, named for her), the only child of her deceased son, Maj. Fitzhugh Birney of the 23rd Pennsylvania Infantry (1842-1864). These funds included enough to sustain her granddaughter’s comfort throughout her life and cover the costs of her education:

I enjoin it wherein to afford her ample means to obtain a thorough and finished education (i.e. college) at the best Protestant Schools and allow her a liberal maintenance and support during her minority. ... When she becomes of age the whole of the accumulated income and profits of my residuary estate ... (shall) be paid to her.

Fitzhugh Birney shows love and sympathy for the plight of African-Americans by her bequest to Frederick Douglass (together with Samuel D. Porter and Thomas C. Montgomery) to be used to educate African-American children in Rochester, in which city Douglass published his newspaper, The North Star, to whit (Item 10, page 60):

In trust, the sum of One Thousand Dollars to be by them expended in educating the colored children of the that city (Rochester) in such manner as they shall deem most conducive to that end, the same to be paid to them within three years after my decease without interest.

Further, her interest in and very possible friendship with Harriet Tubman (1822-1913) — Tubman living in nearby Auburn with her parents and her brothers and sisters, their progeny and African-Americans in need on her 35-acre property with several outbuildings — is expressed in Item 11, page 60, in the form of a lifetime annuity in the sum of $50 each year:

… annuity to be paid annually of Fifty Dollars to Harriet Tubman, a colored woman now living in Auburn, New York, the Moses of her people, whom she has delivered from American Slavery by the hundreds.³

Abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Martha Coffin Wright of Auburn (1806-1875) — sister of prominent women’s rights advocate and Quaker preacher Dorothea Coffin Mott⁴, both instrumental, with Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Jane Hunt and Mary Ann McClintock, in organizing the first Women’s Rights Convention (organized in only eight days!⁵), July 20-21, 1848, in Seneca Falls — was a champion and close friend of Harriet Tubman. In a letter dated Oct. 20, 1869, Coffin Wright wrote to her daughter in Boston, abolitionist and suffragist Ellen Wright Garrison (1840-1931; spouse of William Lloyd Garrison Jr., 1836-1909, son of the famous abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, the owner of the newspaper The Liberator in Boston):

I have just answered a letter from Caroline. She wanted to know how Harriet Tubman's $50 from Mrs. Birney, now ready, should be sent — Perhaps Harriet had a revolution — I meant to say Revelation, for she (just now) came (by) & solved my doubts, saying she was told it was given by the Lord for her present use, to make her & her parents (elderly Ben Ross and "Rit" Green Ross, living with her in Auburn) comfortable & she wanted it sent to me (Martha Coffin Wright) — Her garden had failed, by the west (?) season & (by) the masons turning water on it & they were in need of supplies.⁶

Tubman owed a mortgage for seven acres of her land on South Street to William H. Seward (secretary of state under Abraham Lincoln; earlier, governor of New York) who allowed her to miss payments, as she, her extended family and others who lived with her had so very little and subsisted on what little they had.

A year after Seward’s death in 1872, his son Frederick Seward collected $1,200 from Tubman and thus she now owned the 7-acre portion of her property, her home (where her brick house, built by her husband, Nelson Davis, is today) on South Street on the Auburn-Fleming town line. The original price had been $2,000 when Seward persuaded her to leave St. Catharines, Ontario (near Niagara-on-the-Lake) in 1858, to purchase some of the property he had inherited from his wife Frances’ father, Judge Elijah Miller (as married women were not allowed to inherit) and live in Auburn, even though in New York state she and her family might not be safe from slave catchers who were empowered by the 1850 fugitive slave law.

In a letter that Coffin Wright had written to Anna Brown⁷ on the previous day, she discusses how Tubman might best use this annuity, as Tubman would give all she had to any person in need who came to her door:

I have a letter from Caroline, asking what Harriet Tubman needs most, as Mrs. Tallman has her money from Mrs. Birney ready for her, so I have to paddle down to Mr. Wise’s & see if it is most needed on the Mortgage or in the household. He (Mr. Wise) has been so active in selling her Life (Bradford biography), he may know. She (Tubman) was here the other day — greatly disappointed that Mrs. Garrison and the chillen (sic) had gone without seeing her. Wm. (Garrison) generally makes a point of calling on her, but the days flew by & he didn’t get there.⁸

A Mr. Wise acted, at Tubman early biographer Sarah Bradford’s request (since Bradford immediately left for England as soon as she finished writing her book), “to act as trustee for Harriet; and will receive, invest, and apply, for her benefit, whatever may accrue from the sale of this book.”⁹

Birney’s interest and support of women’s rights, medical care for women and the training of women doctors is demonstrated in the bequest to Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell (together with Daniel H. Fitzhugh and Dr. Foster Smith) to set up a women’s hospital in New York City.

Blackwell, born and died in England (1821-1910), became the first woman in the world (!) to earn and be awarded a medical degree, at Geneva Medical College on Jan. 23, 1849. The college merged into Syracuse Medical College in 1872, and is now the research-teaching SUNY Upstate University Hospital.¹⁰

Blackwell was graduated at the top of her male-only class in 1849, and was the first woman to be a licensed physician as well as the first woman in the British medical register — the second licensed physician being Oswego native Dr. Mary Walker in 1855 at Syracuse Medical College.¹¹

The behest states that Blackwell, Fitzhugh and Smith, all living in the:

City of New York (are to receive) the sum of $2,000 in trust … to be expended for the benefit of the said city, with which the said Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell has long been connected, for the founding (of) an institution in that city, to be called the Women’s Medical College … this bequest shall be in like manner applied for the use and benefit of the said College and shall for that purpose to paid within three years after my decease without interest.

The “Women’s Medical College” founded by Blackwell in 1857 was the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children, and still exists today as a part of the New York Downtown Hospital. Later, in 1868, Blackwell and her sister Dr. Emily Blackwell (1826-1910, the third woman to earn a medical degree in the United States, at Case Western Reserve University’s Medical School in 1854) — also a surgeon, together opened the Woman's Medical College of the New York Infirmary. The following year, Elizabeth Blackwell and her sister Emily returned to England, their native country, there cofounding yet another medical school, the London School of Medicine for Women, now a part of the University College London Hospitals.

Needless to say, Elizabeth Potts Fitzhugh Birney accomplished a lot of good for the world by these three bequests: Tubman was then set up to receive her annual bequest of $50 for the next 44 years, until her passing on March 10, 1913. Black children, through Frederick Douglass in Rochester, were to receive educational aid, and poor women and children in New York City received medical assistance and women there were trained to be doctors through a hospital and medical college established by Drs. Elizabeth Blackwell and Emily Blackwell dedicated to their needs.

Bibliography 1: Additional information may be found at http://bay-journal.com/bay/1he/people/fp-birney-elizabeth-fitzhugh.html accessed 28 December 2017. 2: Col. William Fitzhugh co-owned land in 1811 with Col. Nathaniel Rochester (1752-1831) and Maj. Charles Carroll of Belle Vue (1767-1823), which became the city of Rochester. They, the founders of Rochester, were all slave owners before coming north, and they all served in the Revolutionary War. Gerrit Smith gave much land to freedom takers in the Adirondack Mountains, “Timbuktu,” of 50 acres each, thereby qualifying them to vote. The Birneys were good friends of suffragist and abolitionist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. 3: Tubman later had great difficulty in securing a Civil War pension as an nurse (herbalist doctor), spy and the only woman in U.S. history, then and now, to lead U.S. troops in battle. With her herbs, she was able to cure dysentery (an enigma to white doctors), the leading cause of death among Union and Confederate soldiers in the Civil War, according to the Civil War Preservation Trust. Since the dysentery was caused by a bacterium (shigella), it could be that among Tubman’s herbs was a natural antibiotic, preceding the widespread use of penicillin (bread mold) by almost a century. 4: Ann Carroll (née Fitzhugh) Smith became friends with Lucretia (née Coffin) Mott while the former’s daughter was studying in Philadelphia. Carroll is also the name of a prominent Maryland family. 5: Judith Wellman, "The Road to Seneca Falls: Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the First Woman's Rights Convention" (Champagne-Urbana, Illinois: University of Illinois Press, 2004), 84 and 190 6: Jean M. Humez, "Harriet Tubman: The Life and the Life Stories" (Madison, Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Press, 2004), 309: Martha Coffin Wright to Ellen Wright Garrison; Oct. 20, 1869. 7: Anna Temple Brown (1820-1900) was sisters Lucretia Coffin Mott and Martha Coffin Wright’s niece, and the daughter of their sister, Mary Coffin Temple and Solomon Temple. 8: Humez, "Harriet Tubman," 309: Wright to Anna Brown; Oct. 19, 1869. 9: Sarah Bradford, "Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman" (Auburn, New York: W.J. Moses, 1869), ii. 10: See the historic roadside marker on Elizabeth Blackwell Street in her honor across from the emergency department of the SUNY Upstate University Hospital. Additional information may be found at city-journal.org/html/new-york’s-first-“lady-doctor”-11937.html. 11: Mary Walker was the only woman recipient in U.S. history of the Congressional Medal of Honor, that for her unpaid work as a assistant surgeon and spy, the latter for which she was imprisoned during the Civil War. She was captured behind enemy lines on April 10, 1864, and placed in the infamous disease-ridden, rat-infested Castle Thunder military prison in Richmond, Virginia, where she cared for Union solders until she fell quite ill herself and lost part of the sight in one eye. Later, the Union exchanged Walker for a (paid) Confederate doctor holding the rank of major.