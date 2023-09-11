After a three-year hiatus, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging is happy to announce that it will be hosting the “Senior Moments” Resource Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Attendees can use the mall's Savannah Bank entrance, and admission and parking are free and open to the public.

There will be a wide variety of organizations participating in the fair that provide services, information and assistance to senior citizens, their caregivers and family members. Our objective is to educate about the importance of planning for your future care, or care of aging family members, by providing the necessary information and resources at a convenient, one-stop-shop event. It runs the gamut. It could be for younger folks who are very into pursuing social activities, trips and health promotion programs — all the way up to area nursing homes, health care providers and in-home care providers. The ultimate goal is to help older people remain as independent as possible for as long as possible in their preferred setting.

In addition to raffle prizes, freebie giveaways and complimentary refreshments, a number of vendors will offer special attractions for fair participants. Wegmans will be providing flu shots, both the senior flu shot (ages 65 and older) and the regular adult flu shot. They ask that you bring your insurance card to cover the shot. East Hill Medical Center will be offering BMI testing and blood pressure checks. The Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency will be issuing “Return the Favor” veteran’s discount cards to those who bring a copy of their DD214 discharge papers, and the cards will come with a list of 150 local businesses that offer discounts to veterans. In addition to providing information about eligible services for all veterans, they will also be distributing green lightbulbs in honor of Operation Green Light to shine light on veterans’ needs (naco.org). Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics will again be doing its popular balance testing and screening, as well as providing important information about fall prevention. State Sen. Rachel May and a representative from Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office will both be on hand to provide resource guides and assistance with state and federal agency issues. The major Medicare health insurance companies will also be on hand to educate and answer questions about benefits and plan options. All 54 participating vendors will be giving out a wealth of invaluable information!

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will be holding the annual Public Hearing at 9:30 a.m. in the mall’s Community Room to review its programs and to get input from the public on how the office can help older citizens meet the challenges of aging in the coming years. Then, at 10:30 a.m., occupational therapists from CenterWell Home Health will talk about the various adaptive equipment and tips that can help older adults be independent at home. At 11:45 a.m., Linda Galbato, certified brain longevity specialist, will speak about what you can do to help boost memory and enhance your longevity. The Office for the Aging’s NYConnects and HIICAP staff will be available to answer questions about benefits eligibility and all you need to know about Medicare and Medicaid. Lawyers from the local office of Boyle and Anderson PC will be offering brief legal consultations in the mall’s Family Room area from 9:30 to 11 a.m. You may call the Office for Aging at (315) 253-1226 to schedule a meeting time; walk-ins will also be accepted.