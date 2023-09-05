As summer comes to a close, so does a long-running chapter for Camp Gregory. Paul Simkin passed away on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 27.

Paul spent his final moments in the community he loved, just steps away from his childhood home, in the dewy garden of the Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting House, surrounded by friends and the warm breeze of a brilliantly sunlit morning. This seems fitting for a man who cherished his community and loved the outdoors.

Few names are more synonymous with Camp Gregory than that of the Simkin family. Camp Gregory and the Simkins became inextricably linked in 1941 when the family, along with fellow community members, founded the summer camp to serve the children and families of Cayuga Lake. This bond held strong, and eventually, a younger generation of dedicated community members ushered in the future of Camp Gregory. Paul was one of those dedicated supporters and remained one of Camp Gregory's greatest advocates throughout his life.

To say Paul loved camp is an understatement. From his earliest days, Paul demonstrated a true dedication to serving the organization and improving its grounds and facilities. Paul was all things Camp Gregory — camper, counselor, engineer, an active member on various committees, president, vice president and note-taker, and he served on the Camp Gregory board of directors until the fall of 2022. Paul was responsible for a wide array of improvements at camp, including the design and construction of Camp Gregory’s first removable dock and potable water systems, and the installation of the clean water system in the 1990s, which he continued to maintain with great pride for many years.

Paul married his wife, Jane, who preceded him in death this past December, in the early summer of 1969. In a display of true devotion to camp (and a dash of romantic comedy), shortly after exchanging marriage vows the newlyweds promptly separated, spending their honeymoon as camp counselors housed on opposite ends of camp for the summer. This is one of dozens of stories that illustrate an unwavering dedication to service and community that remained central to both Paul and Jane throughout their lives.

In his later years, to speak of Paul was to speak of Jane. The pair were rarely apart, working together as a cohesive team to continue their volunteer activities and humanitarian work in the community and beyond.

If you were lucky enough to have known Jane, you undoubtedly experienced her wit, generosity, directness, intelligence and unwavering dedication to a variety of causes. Jane, too, served as a volunteer camp counselor in the 1960s, served on the Camp Gregory board of directors, and continued on as a member of the Camping Committee through 2022. Throughout her time with Camp Gregory, Jane wore many hats and kept many balls in the air — truly measuring her impact is an impossibility, but that impact is ever-present.

The loss of Paul and Jane is deeply felt throughout the Camp Gregory community. Paul and Jane understood that our communities are what we make of them and that we all have the potential to positively impact those around us. Over their more than 60 years of service, Paul and Jane touched hundreds of lives during the course of their work with Camp Gregory, and camp will continue on because of committed individuals like Jane, Paul and all of you who have given so much of yourselves to this remarkable community.

With deep gratitude, we honor the memory of Paul and Jane — two pioneers whose legacy of service, generosity, hard work and goodwill to all will live on in those whose lives they touched and in the longevity and vitality of Camp Caspar Gregory. It was a true privilege to serve this community alongside them.