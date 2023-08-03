Standing at the end of the concrete pad, I cocked my wrist inward, trapping the cold, plastic rim of the Frisbee against my forearm. I inhaled deeply, looked at my target, and awkwardly took three quick, shuffling steps. In one motion, just as my right foot skidded to a stop at the end of the pad, I launched the Frisbee, feeling it graze my fingertips as it left my hand.

I was on the first tee of the Emerson Park disc golf course on Owasco Lake, which sits across East Lake Road from the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in the main part of the park.

Disc golf (also known as Frisbee golf) is a disc sport that follows rules similar to golf. Each time a player throws their disc, they accumulate a stroke. The goal is to finish the course — which has 18 holes, divided into a front nine and a back nine — in the fewest possible strokes. Each hole, further, has a suggested number of strokes needed for a player to go from the starting point (the tee) to the finishing point (the basket). This is the hole’s par, and gives players a reference point to ground their performance.

Perhaps surprisingly, this simple disc game is actually one of the fastest growing sports in America. In fact, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association, over 1 million Americans regularly play disc golf, and undoubtedly, millions more have played or play irregularly. Moreover, there is even a professional disc golf tour that features televised tournaments with purses that can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Frisbee golf’s burgeoning popularity is, in part, due to its accessibility, which in my opinion is the key beauty of the game.

To start playing, the only equipment that one truly needs is a single Frisbee. Of course, if you want, the game can become much more complex, with discs of different rim thicknesses having been developed to make different lengths of shots easier — there are drivers, woods, irons, wedges and putters. I, a novice player, only use one, general purpose disc during my periodic outings, though — and that’s how I would recommend that you start off, as well.

Aside from the ease of acquiring equipment, another upside of disc golf is that it is also accessible to people of all skill levels, ages, athletic abilities and intentions. The Emerson Park track demonstrates this phenomenon well. While never feeling particularly crowded, there are almost always people at the course: serious players in groups honing their skills, parents with young children creating lasting memories, individuals decompressing on their ways home from work. In other words, the sport accommodates all types.

The biggest reason I enjoy disc golfing, for instance, is because it gives me an opportunity to engage both my brain and my dexterity, while enjoying the outdoors.

Frisbee golf at the Emerson course is particularly pleasant. It feels a bit like a leisurely stroll in a park, though punctuated, of course, by flings of a light, plastic disc — which, by the way, can fly so much farther than you’d expect. The track is well-maintained and offers players sweeping views of the lake as they play a variety of different types of holes: some tests of strength, others of finesse, and others still of strategy.

So, next time you’re looking for something to do, whether you’ve played before or not, I recommend giving disc golfing a shot. It’s low-cost, easily accessible and entertaining in a variety of different ways.

And, by the way, in case you were wondering about my throw off of that first tee: The disc started off low, flying only maybe 10 feet off the ground, but on a good trajectory, more or less in the direction I had wanted it to go. Much to my dismay, however, just as I was mentally starting to pat myself on the back, it began to careen off-course. Before my eyes, it hooked farther and farther leftward. By the time it skidded to the ground, it felt to me like the Frisbee had gone about as far left as it had straight.

Long story short, while I certainly know I don’t have a future on the professional disc golf tour, I still enjoy disc golfing as a great summertime activity. After all, there’s so many worse ways to spend your time than by walking under the arms of those big pines by the lake, in the cool shade, tossing a Frisbee around.

Gallery: A day of disc golf at Emerson Park