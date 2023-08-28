Where was your great-grandfather in July 1893? Mine was in Gettysburg to mark the 30th anniversary of the great battle. Tens of thousands of aging veterans descended on the now-famous Pennsylvania town to remember what they did there over three days in July and to honor the sacrifices of those who fell, never to rise again. Among the attendees were one-time members of the 111th New York Infantry.

Raised from the towns and villages of Wayne and Cayuga counties, the 111th was mustered into service on Aug. 20, 1862, and the next day, over 1,000 men strong marched for the seat of war. Orders directed the men to help defend Harpers Ferry, a decision that would shape the regiment’s destiny in unimaginable ways. After a humiliating surrender and then confinement at Camp Douglas, the 111th redeemed itself in blood at Gettysburg. Of the 350 men taken into battle, 246 fell as casualties, a staggering 70%.

The New Yorkers would go on to fight in every major battle in the east, from the Wilderness, Spotsylvania and Cold Harbor to the siege of Petersburg and the end of their war at Appomattox in April 1865. When the men returned home as heroes, just over 100 of those who originally joined the regiment in 1862 were left in the ranks.

On a beautiful June day in 1891, veterans of the regiment gathered south of the town of Gettysburg to dedicate a monument in honor of those who fought in the battle. The stone pedestal topped with the bronze statue of a soldier was placed next to the Abraham Brian barn where the 111th battled on July 3. Speeches were made and pictures taken, like the one with this column. Today, thanks to incredible generosity of a descendant of one of the brave soldiers, a full-size replica of this memorial has been commissioned by the Wayne County Historical Society and, when complete, it will find a home in Lyons in 2024.

If you have a family member who served in the 111th or have items related to the regiment, please contact us at info@waynehistory.org or (315) 946-4943. Members of the society are working every day to learn more about and honor these valiant men from Wayne County.