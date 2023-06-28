Juneteenth may be over, but the city of Auburn's celebration will continue Thursday, June 29, with a free concert at the Harriet Tubman Home.

The Albany Symphony Brass Quintet will perform a 90-minute concert at 4 p.m. at the home, 180 South St., Auburn. The concert will be part of the symphony's "Convergence" initiative to celebrate Black historic and cultural sites in New York state with a multiyear exploration of Black American art that exposes and eliminates bias. The initiative is funded in part by the Carl E. Touhey Foundation.

The concert is free and open to the public, and funded in part by the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn's Historic and Cultural Sites Commission.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com.