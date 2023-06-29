The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding the public to continue to “Fight the Bite” during the summer, when eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus are often found in numerous places.

The health department suggests the following measures to minimize being bitten by mosquitos, which carry those diseases, while outdoors:

• Wearing socks and shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

• Using a mosquito repellent containing 20-30% DEET or Picardin (follow label directions and wash treated skin with soap and water once indoors).

• Making sure there are screens in open windows and doors, and that they are free of rips, tears and holes.

To reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water, the department recommends property owners do the following:

• Cleaning clogged rain gutters.

• Turning over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

• Changing water in bird baths every four days.

• Properly maintaining swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

• Using landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates.

• Throwing away outdoor containers, ceramic pots or containers that hold water.

• Removing all tires from your property.

• Drilling holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

For more information, call the health department at (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/environmental. Like and follow the department on Facebook and Instagram @CayugaCountyHealthDept.