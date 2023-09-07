One of William H. Seward's signature moments will be performed when Jack Sherman portrays the famous Auburnian and politician in "Mr. Seward for the Defense" on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Sherman will give the performance at 7 that evening at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Presented by the Seward House Museum, the performance will conclude a year of programming and interpreting based on the themes of the museum's new exhibit, "Rooted in Reform." It features Seward's closing arguments in the 1846 murder trial of William Freeman.

"Perhaps Seward’s most impassioned oratory on behalf of social justice, it also challenged the American criminal justice system and nearly cost him everything," the museum said in a news release.

Sherman, who previously performed as Seward in "Mr. Seward at Home" in Auburn in 2019, is an actor and retired federal judge.

Tickets for the performance are $10 for Seward House members and $15 for the general public.

For more information, or to order tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

