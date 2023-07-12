An afternoon of beer, live music and more at Treleaven Wines will support local dogs and cats in need of new homes.

The King Ferry winery's Dog Days of Summer Beer Festival will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the 658 Lake Road winery.

There will be more than 20 beers available to taste, as well as a meet-and-greet with brewers and beer activities beginning at 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a keg toss, and Ben Wayne will perform at 3 p.m.

There will be raffles, food and wine at the event as well. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed.

Tickets to the festival are $10, and 30% of proceeds will go to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn and the SPCA of Tompkins County.

For more information, visit treleavenwines.com or call (315) 364-5100.