Sometimes you read a book where the city is such an integral part of the story that it is a character. This month’s Book Report has two such novels.

Matthew Norman’s contemporary novel “Charm City Rocks” is set in Baltimore, a city whose nickname is Charm City. Billy Perkins lives above Charm City Rocks, a cool music store, and teaches music to youngsters in his apartment.

Billy also shares custody of his 17-year-old son Caleb with his former girlfriend Robyn. Caleb is a smart (and very tall) guy, and he’s preparing for college, perhaps at prestigious Stanford in California or John Hopkins in his own neighborhood.

Life is good for Billy; he is happy. He plays the piano with the window open so that the neighborhood can enjoy it, and even takes requests from the beer delivery man.

He gives Caleb “lessons in art and manhood," such as “Women aren’t just things for you to look at, you jerk.” He also shares his love of rock and roll music with Caleb, and currently they are watching a multi-part series about rock 'n' roll. They are up to the 1990s and the part about the female rock band Burnt Flowers, who burned bright and flamed out after an incident on live TV.

Caleb teases his father about Billy’s crush on the band’s drummer Margot Hammer, and then comes up with a crazy idea to get the two together. Margot, who’s has been off the public radar for years living a quiet life in NYC, comes to Baltimore under false pretenses and meets Billy.

Things don’t go well, but there is clearly an attraction there. Can they make a relationship work? Complications arise when Margot’s former husband, popular actor Lawson Daniels, arrives on the scene. My favorite scene takes place between Lawson and Robyn in a car; it's priceless.

Matthew Norman excels at writing fun, interesting characters and putting them in a creative situations. His love for his city of Baltimore shines through, and I so loved his description of Billy’s neighborhood. It made me want to visit, buy a pretzel from Gustavo’s stand, pick up some music at Charm City Rocks, and even buy a Natty Boh beer at The Horse You Rode On bar (and I don’t even like beer).

“Charm City Rocks” is a charming novel, and if you liked “Daisy Jones & The Six” but want something with a little less angst and drugs, pick this one up.

Fiona Davis has carved out a niche writing fascinating historical novels set in iconic New York City buildings like the New York Public Library (“The Lions of Fifth Avenue”) and the Frick Museum (“The Magnolia Palace”). Her latest, “The Spectacular," is set in Radio City Music Hall in 1956.

Marion dreams of being professional dancer, and when she loses her job as a children’s dance teacher, she auditions for the Radio City Rockettes. When she gets the job, she hides it from her father, who insists that she marry, have children and become a traditional housewife.

Marion’s mother died when she was a young child, and she and her older sister, Judy, were raised by their stern and traditional father. After Marion finds mementos that her mother kept during her days when she wanted to be an actress, Marion decides she will fulfill her own dreams that her mother could not.

Her father throws her out of the house and Marion moves into the Rehearsal Club, a boarding house for young women working in the performing arts. (Carol Burnett once lived there.) She makes friends with the other Rockettes and builds a life for herself.

At the same time, there was a man called the Big Apple Bomber who, for 16 years, terrorized New Yorkers by planting bombs in iconic buildings. (This is based on a real person).

After an incident in Radio City, Marion teams up with Peter, a psychiatrist who creates a profile of the bomber. The police are skeptical of this new theory of profiling, so Marion and Peter become determined to find the bomber themselves before he strikes again.

“The Spectacular” takes the reader deep into Radio City Music Hall, and you feel like you are backstage with the performers. I loved the descriptions of the dance routines audiences have come to love. No one combines stories of old New York with romance and suspense like Fiona Davis, and this is one of her best.