Historical fiction is an extremely popular genre, and this season there are several novels out set in and around the time of World War II in various locations: Paris, London, Connecticut and even Hollywood.

As Kelly Rimmer's fascinating novel “The Paris Agent” opens, four women who are British spies in 1944 were captured by Nazi forces and are now on a train being transferred somewhere unknown.

Flash-forward to 1970 Britain, where Charlotte and her father, Noah, are grieving the death of Charlotte's mother and Noah's wife. Charlotte believes that her father was a plane mechanic during WWII, and she is stunned to discover that Noah was actually a top secret SOE spy operative in France during the war.

As the story moves back to 1944, we meet two female spies, Chloe and Fleur, as they narrate their stories of how they came to be spies for the British government and the dangerous missions they undertook. Rimmer writes an incredibly tense scene as Chloe and Noah's mission to destroy a Nazi weapons factory is detailed. It's a real nailbiter.

I was pulled deep into this story, and although at first it is difficult to keep the characters straight because they use their spy names and real names interchangeably (a chart in the beginning of the book would have been helpful), I could not put this book down.

The characters are so realistic, we feel deeply for them when they face unspeakable danger and as we draw closer to discovering their fates, I found my heart racing. If you are a fan of WWII novels, like Kristin Hannah's “The Nightingale," you'll want to read “The Paris Agent."

Speaking of spies, Beatriz Williams' novel “The Beach at Summerly” also has at its core a spy story, but this one is set in the Cold War and with Russians. Emelia's parents have been caretakers for a wealthy New England's summer family home on Winthrop Island on the Long Island Sound. She and her siblings grew up with the sons of the family, and Emilia had a crush on one of the boys.

After WWII, the boys' widowed Aunt Olive comes to stay with her young children, and Emilia ends up taking care of the children and growing close to Olive. Her relationship with Olive brings her to the attention of FBI agent Sumner Fox, who is looking for someone passing along information to the Russians.

This one is for fans of the late, great TV show “The Americans." I love how Williams' ties this book into her previous terrific novel, “Our Woman in Moscow." Read them back-to-back for a special treat.

Joshunda Sanders fascinating novel “Women of the Post” takes readers back to WWII and shares the fictional stories set in the real-life "Six Triple Eight Battalion."

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was an all-Black unit of women Army Corps recruits who were assigned to sort through the over 1 million pieces of mail to and from service members that was backlogged. Their assignment took them to England.

We follow four recruits through basic training in Kansas, and we meet 2nd Officer Charity Adams, who will lead the battalion overseas. (Charity Adams was a real person, the highest-ranking Black female officer in WWII.)

Joshunda Sanders takes us right into their day-to-day life in basic training, and what it was like to be an almost forgotten part of the military. I was intrigued by her characters and bond of friendship they formed.

Lindsay Lynch’s dishy debut novel, “Do Tell," starts out in 1939 Hollywood. Edie O’Dare is an actress who works for FWM Studios. She is not a star, and on the side she provides tips to the the most popular gossip columnist in Hollywood.

When an underage actress claims she was assaulted by the most popular actor at FWM at a party, Edie has some knowledge of the events of that evening. She becomes dismayed that the studio machine has rallied around the actor, even though many of them know he is not a good man.

Edie becomes a gossip columnist with a popular paper, and with that gains a reputation. She likes that people fear her, but she has to decide how to wield her newfound power.

Lynch drops the reader right into this glamorous time that hides an ugly underbelly. Anyone who likes Turner Classic Movies will love this beautifully written novel, filled with well-drawn characters.

