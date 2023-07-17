The Auburn Rotary Club has for 12 years been gleaning books from schools, libraries and homes throughout Cayuga County.

Primarily, gently used editions of children's books, library books (fiction, nonfiction and reference) school textbooks and even foreign language texts all fill a distinct need, according to Paul Barrus, head of the club's Books for the World team.

"While digital learning is the norm in this country, the poorest regions of the African continent still rely heavily on the written and printed word," Barrus said. “I was surprised to learn that the shipping containers we use to pack the pallets of books are fitted out with doors and windows by Rotarians in Houston, Texas, and after the books and supplies are distributed, these containers are used as classrooms and libraries at their home villages and schools."

Last week, Paul and his team made a stop at the Port Byron and Weedsport libraries. Nicole Quinn, Weedsport’s director, was happy to help Paul and his team with whatever they needed.

At the Port Byron Public Library, we get so many books that it can be hard to know where to keep them all. We are just so happy to be able to find these books a home, and that we can help Paul and his team with such an awesome mission.

Once packed here in New York by the Auburn team, the 24-box pallets are wrapped and stored temporarily by Johnston at their west end facility and then trucked to Syracuse. They are then usually shipped by train to Houston for consolidation and preparation for container ships to be transported directly to Johannesburg, South Africa. There, local Rotarians manage the distribution to the countries and regions serving the final stops — the villages and schools.

"Our Rotarians in Houston buy old containers, fix them up and outfit them before loading the books. The entire process is a bit daunting, frankly," Barrus continued. "International maritime, customs, shipping requirements, containers being custom-fitted and welded, coordinating the shipyard staging in Johannesburg for several endpoints all over Africa and making sure the proper people end up getting the right materials — it can be exhausting work just planning it. And that’s before you bend over and pick up the 50-60-pound box here in Auburn!”

The Auburn Rotary has collected and shipped 46 pallets of donated books from Cayuga County over the past 12 years. This is the largest number of shipped books by a Rotary Club in District 7150.