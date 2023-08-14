The Port Byron Library wrapped up its first summer reading session on Saturday, July 29. We hit record numbers on attendance for some events. We have also seen a great increase in reading logs being filled out, which is wonderful! That is what summer reading is all about — encouraging the kids to keep reading over the summer!

Aug. 5 marked the start of our second and final session of summer reading this year. The week of the 14th, we will have Perform 4 Purpose, headed up by Jim Van Arsdale, here at the library each day of the week from 3 to 4 p.m. They will be providing the participants with musical education at several hands-on learning stations. Each participant will be gifted a T-shirt and a musical instrument to keep.

On the final day, Friday, Aug. 18, the participants will all perform together, showcasing the skills they have learned. The program runs each day of the week from 3 to 4 p.m. Children ages 6-18 are encouraged to sign up. Please call the library to sign up, or if you have any questions.

We will be closing this year’s summer reading with a visit from "Capt. Jack" Rick Martinez at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. He will be reading stories and we will have some games and activities as well.

Don’t forget to turn your reading log in by Sept. 2. We have a free ice cream cone coupon for those who turn their logs back in. Also, if you completed your reading log, you will be entered into the drawing for the grand prize!

Lastly, if you haven’t been able to make it to one of our family bingo games, you really are missing out! Family bingo is for families, and the best part is that it is free and every child gets a prize! We do ask that you register as this event is so popular, the seats fill up fast. Please call (315) 776-5694 to register.